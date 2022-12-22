 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Doggrell leads JCA passes Coosa Christian

JACKSONVILLE — Tyler Doggrell poured in 21 points, and Jacksonville Christian's boys downed Coosa Christian 72-46 on Thursday to improve to 9-3 on the season, 3-2 in area play.

Doggrell also had a team-high six steals.