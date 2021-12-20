Prep basketball: Cleburne County, Ranburne, Spring Garden girls win; Spring Garden boys fall

Fresh off their win in the Tri-county basketball tournament championship game Friday, the Cleburne County girls extended their current winning streak to five games with a 61-47 win over visiting Ohatchee on Monday.
The Tigers outscored Ohatchee 22-11 in the second quarter to lay the groundwork for their victory. Cleburne County led 37-24 at halftime. Brooklyn McDaniel scored 20 points, dished out three assists and grabbed six rebounds to pace the Tigers. Cleburne County, now 8-4, hosts Wellborn on Tuesday.
Other top performers for Cleburne County:
—Faith Brown, 19 points, 6 of 6 at the line, seven rebounds
—Hailey Price, 16 points, two steals, two rebounds
Top performers for Ohatchee:
—Jorda Crook, 24 points, 6 of 9 free throws
—Gracie George, 17 points, 5 of 8 free throws
Ranburne 67, Ashville 29: In the opening round of play in the girls division of the Gaston Christmas Classic, Briley Merrill opened the game with a pair of 3-point baskets and Ashville never challenged the Bulldogs.
Ranburne led 8-0 before Ashville scored. Merrill netted 13 of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter. She connected on three treys overall. Ranburne coach Marcus Harrell began substituting with three minutes to play in the first quarter and substituted consistently the remainder of the game.
Ranburne (7-1) meets the winner of Monday’s late game between host Gaston and West End on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal game.
Other top performers for Ranburne:
—Brylee Bailey, 11 points
—Abigail Howle, nine points, two 3-point baskets
—Auburn Rollins, nine points, one3-pointer
—Maranda Ralston, eight points, two 3-point baskets
Spring Garden 65, Etowah 20: Class 4A Etowah was no match for Class 2A Spring Garden in the third day of play at Spring Garden in the annual Cherokee County Invitational.
Eleven Panthers scored in the win. Kaylee Kirk led the way with 10 points. Kirk added four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Abbey Steward was 3 of 5 from outside the 3-point arc, scored nine points and blocked three shots.
The Panthers complete their three games in the tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m. against rival Cedar Bluff.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Neely Welsh, eight points, six steals, three assists, four rebounds
—Maggie Reedy, eight points, 2 of 3 3-point baskets
—Libby Brown, eight points
—Bri Boles, six points, 2 of 4 3-point baskets
—Abbie Woods, five points, three rebounds
—Maggie Jarrett, four points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals
—Kristen Lewis, three points, two rebounds
—Ace Austin, two points, nine assists, six steals, two rebounds
—Sarah Kate McKay, two points, 1 of 2 shooting, one block
Boys
Scottsboro 69, Spring Garden 56: In Monday’s Cherokee County Invitational action at Spring Garden, the Panthers couldn’t get anything going from outside the arc and fell to Class 6A Scottsboro.
As a team, Spring Garden made 4 of 19 from 3-point land. Cooper Austin’s 14 points led the Panthers in scoring. Austin also led his team in assists with five and in steals with three.
Spring Garden plays Cedar Bluff Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of the 2021 Cherokee County Invitational.
Other top performers for Spring Garden
—Jacob Welsh, 12 points, six rebounds
—Andrew Floyd, nine points, 2 of 4 3-point attempts, eight rebounds
—Cam Welsh, eight points, 11 rebounds
—John Welsh, eight points, five rebounds
—Chaz Pope, five points, 3 of 4 free throws