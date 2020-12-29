Prep basketball: Cleburne County girls fall to Heard County of Georgia

HEFLIN — Cleburne County’s second back from quarantine and second game without the McDaniel sisters brought improvement, just not enough.
Hermonie Garza scored 14 points and Jayden Boykin 10, and Heard County (Ga.) rebounded from its Monday loss to Spring Garden to beat Cleburne County 62-34 in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Cleburne County (7-5) lost its second game in a row after returning from quarantine. It was also the second game without Brooklyn and Olivia McDaniel, who are quarantining separately.
Cleburne County lost their tournament opener to Hokes Bluff on Monday.
On Tuesday, Faith Brown and Micah Pentecost scored 10 points apiece for the Tigers, who are reclaiming game shape while some players sample new roles, minus the McDaniel sisters.
“It was better than last night,” said Cleburne County coach Todd Gable, whose bout with COVID-19 triggered the team’s initial quarantine. “The effort, still, could’ve been better in the first half, but they turned it up in the second half a little bit.
“Offensively, it looked better than it did last night. At times, defensively, it looked better.”