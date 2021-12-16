Prep basketball: Cleburne County girls down Anniston in area play

The Anniston girls basketball team lost its second Class 4A, Area 9 game of the season Wednesday as visiting Cleburne County eased past the Bulldogs 42-35. Thirteen points in the first half by guard Faith Brown helped Cleburne County to a 23-19 halftime advantage. Brown’s production included a pair of 3-point baskets. The Tigers outscored Anniston 10-4 in the third quarter on four points from Brown, four from Brooklyn McDaniel and two by Hailey Price.
Trailing 33-23 when the third quarter ended, Anniston opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. Tykeria Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back. Shiwanna Jackson got a basket from the paint on an assist from Taysia West. With 6:25 to play, A’kayla Perry nailed a 3-point shot from the right corner and suddenly Cleburne County led just 33-30.
McDaniel drove the lane for a basket on Cleburne County’s ensuing possession and added a free throw the next time the Tigers had the ball, but Perry answered with another trey, this one from the left corner, and the Bulldogs trailed 36-33 with 5:24 to go.
As quickly as Anniston’s shooters had gotten hot they went cold again. The Bulldogs didn’t score again until Serena Hardy netted two free throws with 5.4 seconds to play. In the meantime, Cleburne County got an inside basket from McDaniel and then connected on just enough free throws to keep the Bulldogs at arm’s length. Price was 1 of 2 at the line twice and McDaniel did the same.
Hardy led Anniston (5-4) with 16 points. She netted four 3-point baskets on her way to a 14-point first half. Perry ended with eight points. The Bulldogs were 6 of 19 as a team from the free throw line.
Brown finished with 17 points and was 3 of 5 at the line. She also led Cleburne County on the boards with 18 rebounds. McDaniel scored 15 points, 11 in the second half, and grabbed nine rebounds. Price had six points. She and Karley Boyd each pulled down five boards.
The Tigers’ win over the Bulldogs on Anniston’s home court wasn’t unprecedented. Back on Dec. 14, 2004, the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 47-43 at Anniston.