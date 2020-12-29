Prep basketball: Cleburne County boys' comeback fall short

HEFLIN — It’s one thing to struggle to score, yet another to make it harder for the other team to score.
Vincent’s 2-3 zone blunted Cleburne County’s fourth-quarter comeback Tuesday, and the Yellow Jackets scored the final 10 points in a 46-30 victory in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Vincent, a regular in The Star tourney, improved to 5-8 headed into Wednesday's tourney finale against Ranburne.
“We struggle to score at times,” Vincent coach John Hadder said. “Sometimes, we almost have to zone defensively just to see if we can get our hands on something to kind of get us going the other way, where we’re not always going 5-on-5 and struggling in the half court.”
Tae McGregor led Vincent with 12 points, and Blake Allums hit nine. Six of Allums’ nine came on two key 3-pointers, one late in the third quarter and one in the fourth, that helped the Yellow Jackets gain separation.
Vincent turned a 29-24 edge into a 36-25 spread, but a Rico Jordan 3-pointer started a spurt that brought Cleburne County within 36-30.
Missed shots against the zone turned into breaks for Vincent.
“I thought we played well all night, but we gave up some easy opportunities there at the end,” Cleburne County coach Josh Perry said. “We got a little tired, but I thought we competed much better tonight.”
Kyle Downey led Cleburne County with 17 points, and Jordan added eight.
The best news for Cleburne County was the return of Ben Casey after he missed the Tigers’ loss to Rome (Ga.) on Monday. Perry held Casey out of the Rome game out of precaution when Casey turned up ill.
“Ben’s OK,” Perry said. “All of his tests come back negative. The doctor cleared him to play. He just had some allergies.”