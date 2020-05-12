Prep basketball: Chambless leaves Pleasant Valley with mixed emotions

In three years as head boys basketball coach at Pleasant Valley, Ryan Chambless coached the Raiders back to respectability.
Without tenure and uncertain if there would be a teaching position for him at Pleasant Valley in the 2020-21 school year, Chambless has accepted the position of head boys basketball coach at Rome (Ga.) High School. Chambless said early Tuesday evening that Rome High principal Dr. Eric Holland telephoned him about 5:30 Tuesday evening to tell him the Rome system’s board of education had officially approved him for the job. Rome is a Class 6A school with a graduating class of 458 in 2019.
Holland, a longtime basketball coach himself, and Rome athletics director and head football coach John Reid had interviewed Chambless and recommended him for the job, which will also include some football responsibilities. Chambless said he expected he would be involved with junior high football in a way that would not interfere with his basketball responsibilities before the start of basketball season.
“The AD liked the fact that I was a football-basketball kind of guy. I guess that old Alexandria mindset might be paying off. I think that was my biggest selling point — that I understand how football and basketball could work together and both be very successful,” Chambless said.
He anticipates that not being able to get into the gym immediately to build relationships with his new players and get them to believe in his system may hamper him in the short run.
“The thing that’s hardest is it takes a little time to do that sometimes,” he said. “You do that and I think you can get things rolling. I think there’s a lot of potential in Rome to be successful just from what I’ve seen already.”
Pleasant Valley won just one game in the season before Chambless was hired just before the start of the 2017-18 school year. His first two teams each earned five wins. Last year, the Raiders were 12-15. He said leaving the players was the most difficult part of leaving Pleasant Valley.
“I had gotten really close to Josh Ballew, Garrett (Cranmer), Justin Winningham, Oliver Young. I had gotten really close to those guys. Even the young guys, I had gotten to coach them a lot this year in practice. I felt like I was pretty tight with them. That’s the hard part,” Chambless said.
Then he repeated the supreme compliment he paid his 2019-20 Raiders when the season ended.
“I told the team this is the first year I’ve truly enjoyed coaching in about three years," he said. "I truly enjoyed practice and games and just being around players again because of how they competed and how they worked.”