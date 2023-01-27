Prep basketball: Buzzer-beater lifts Oxford boys; Yellow Jackets' girls cruise

OXFORD — When opportunity arrived, eighth-grader Marcus Perry delivered on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give Oxford a storybook ending in a 63-62 home win over Gadsden City.
“The eighth-grader sticks one in the goal who couldn’t make one all night,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “I mean, what can you say?”
After allowing 15 points in the beginning of the second half, the Yellow Jackets found themselves in a hole as their depth was depleted due to injuries.
Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, Perry knew that he knew that he had the ability when it came down to the wire.
“I’m a shooter,” Perry said. “I was thinking in my head to be confident and shoot it because I didn’t hit any shots the whole game.”
Despite going 0-for-2 before his game-winner, Van Meter knew Perry was more than capable and drew the play up around the eighth-grade varsity player.
“He was in there because he can shoot the ball,” Van Meter said. “The guys that we’ve lost are guys who can really shoot it and Marcus can really shoot it.”
With their 63-62 win, the Yellow Jackets clinched first place in Class 6A, Area 13 and the right to host the area's postseason tournament.
After leading 25-22 at the half, Oxford allowed 15 unanswered points, which gave Gadsden City a seven-point by the end of the third quarter.
Despite the lack of depth, Van Meter and company found a way to claw back from their mistakes in the third quarter.
“When you look at who was playing on the floor, there (were) guys who hadn’t played a bunch of minutes this year,” Van Meter said. “You’ve got to give our guys all the credit in the world. They never, ever gave in.”
After Gadsden City’s hot scoring streak was extinguished, Oxford closed out the third quarter on a 6-1 run.
Oxford outscored the Titans 20-15, which included a 7-2 run in the final two minutes. A pair of missed free throws from Gadsden City kept the score at 53-51 gave Oxford the ball with less than fifteen seconds left in the game, setting up Perry’s game-winning 3-pointer.
Jaylen Alexander led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points in the matchup, which included 10 free throws made. DaShaun Callaway also reached double digits, contributing 12 points in the matchup.
“He had a rough night, but I told him keep shooting,” Van Meter said. “That’s what happens with shooters."
Oxford girls 70, Gadsden City 31: Oxford senior Justice Woods couldn’t help but smile as she began to dribble out some of the final moments of a girls basketball blowout of Gadsden City on senior night.
Who in Oxford colors wasn't pleased with this one?
“When we stuck to the game plan, we shut them down offensively,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We came out of the second half and did a good job of not letting those things happen.”
Woods finished the night with 14 points, with nine of those points coming in the second half.
Fellow senior La’Mya McGrue led the team with 19 points, with 11 of those points coming from a strong first-half performance.
“I thought our defensive intensity was really good tonight,” Bennett said. “We had a good bit of defense that led to ogees. There's a lot of ‘keep doing what we’re doing.’”
The Yellow Jackets already led 17-7 by the end of the first quarter, capping it off with a 12-2 run that included a streak of 10 unanswered points.
The team’s dominant play continued in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets held the Titans scoreless until the five-minute mark.
Oxford continued to pour it on in the second half outscoring the Titans 37-13 in the second half.
Gadsden City’s Ajainay Tinker scored a game-high 20 points that featured four 3’s in the first half. Her four 3-pointers were also a game high.