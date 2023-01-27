 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Buzzer-beater lifts Oxford boys; Yellow Jackets' girls cruise

File photo

OXFORD — When opportunity arrived, eighth-grader Marcus Perry delivered on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give Oxford a storybook ending in a 63-62 home win over Gadsden City.

“The eighth-grader sticks one in the goal who couldn’t make one all night,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “I mean, what can you say?”