Prep basketball: Broom, Odam to play in Alabama-Mississippi game

A pair of local standouts will be part of the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Girls and Boys Basketball Classic on March 11.
According to a news release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Jacksonville High's John Broom and Piedmont's Alex Odam made the Alabama squad. Broom has signed to play at South Alabama, which is hosting the game at its Pete Mitchell Center. Odam has signed to play at Jacksonville State.
The teams consist of 12 boys and 12 girls and were selected from coaches’ nominations by the AHSADCA All-Star Selection Committee.
The Alabama girls team will be coached by Kenny Hill of Guntersville High School and Katie Barton of Saint James High School. Hewitt-Trussville’s Tonya Hunter will serve as the girls team administrative coach.
The Alabama boys coaches are Rhett Harrelson of Enterprise High School and Darren Golson of Autaugaville. Dru Powell of Saraland High School is the administrative coach.
The girls’ all-star game will tip off at noon March 11, and the boys’ all-star game will follow at 2 p.m. The game will be televised over the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network with WOTM TV producing both contests.
Alabama’s girls won last year’s game over Mississippi 89-81, and the Alabama boys won 96-89. Alabama holds a 17-15 edge in boys’ series, and the Alabama girls’ have an 18-14 edge in the girls’ series, which date back to 1991.
This year’s all-star teams include:
2023 ALABAMA ALL-STAR BASKETBALL ROSTERS
|
ALABAMA GIRLS
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht
Coach
College
Chloe Siegel
Deshler
SG
5'7
Jana Killen
North Alabama
Olivia Vandergriff
Guntersville
G
5'7
Kenny Hill
Lipscomb University
Nyla Grace Collier
Hazel Green
G
5'9
Tim Miller
Montevallo
Audreonia Benson
Hewitt-Trussville
G
5'7
Tonya Hunter
Central Arkansas
April Hooks
Hewitt-Trussville
G
5'8
Tonya Hunter
Alabama State
Kristen McMillan
Hoover
PF
6'1
Krystle Johnson
Central Arkansas
Reniya Kelly
Hoover
PG
5'7
Krystle Johnson
North Carolina
Naomi Jones
Jackson
F/C
6'3
Trinnia McKenzie-Smith
Alabama
Timya Thurman
Linden
C
6'5
Cordarrin Wilson
Auburn University
Hannah Jones
Prattville Chr.
SF
6'2
Jason Roberson
Memphis
Kennedy Langham
Sparkman
G
5'8
Jarvis Wilson
Samford University
Cali Smallwood
Susan Moore
G
5'8
Natasha Smallwood
Montevallo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coaches
|
Kenny Hill
Guntersville
|
|
|
|
Katie Barton
Saint James
|
|
|
|
Tonya Hunter
Hewitt-Trussville, Adm.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALABAMA BOYS' ALL-STAR TEAM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht
Coach
College
Cameron Collins
Austin
G/F
6'4
Desmond Phillips
Undecided
Jaden Nixon
Autaugaville
G
6'3
Darren Golson
Undecided
Thomas Dowd
Dothan
SF
6'8
Jeremy Bynum
Troy University
RJ Johnson
Grissom
PG
6'4
Jack Doss
University of Alabama
Israel Miles
Grissom
G
6'2
Jack Doss
Undecided
Jamari Arnold
Huntsville
PG
5'10
Christian Schweers
North Georgia
John Broom
Jacksonville
SG
6'2
Tres Buzan
South Alabama
Antonio Jackson
Blount
SG
6'4
DeMarcus Mosley
Coastal Alabama CC
Alex Odam
Piedmont
PG
6'3
Jonathan Odam
Jacksonville State
Kerrington Kiel
Ramsay
SF/F
6'6
Denton Johnson
Troy University
Sam Wright
Spain Park
F/P
6'10
Chris Laatsch
Undecided
Win Miller
Vestavia Hills
PG
6'3
Patrick Davis
Belmont University
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coaches
|
Rhett Harrelson
Enterprise
|
|
|
|
Darren Golson
Autaugaville
|
|
|
|
Dru Powell
Saraland, Adm.
|
|
