Prep basketball: Broom, Odam to play in Alabama-Mississippi game

Jacksonville's John Broom works to get past Piedmont's Alex Odam in the semifinals of the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

A pair of local standouts will be part of the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Girls and Boys Basketball Classic on March 11.

According to a news release from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Jacksonville High's John Broom and Piedmont's Alex Odam made the Alabama squad. Broom has signed to play at South Alabama, which is hosting the game at its Pete Mitchell Center. Odam has signed to play at Jacksonville State.

