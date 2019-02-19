JACKSONVILLE — If you love local basketball and haven't seen Anniston's Antonio Kite yet, you've got at least one more chance this season.
Kite poured in 25 points as Anniston rallied past Oneonta 58-53 in overtime in a Class 4A Northeast Regional boys semifinal game Tuesday. The win pushed Anniston (24-7) into Thursday's 2:15 p.m. final against either Talladega or DAR.
Kite scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds, passed out three assists and made three steals. From the end of the third quarter to the end of the game, he scored 13 of his points. In overtime, he scored six of Anniston's 10 points.
He seems taller than his 5-foot-11 listing in the program, gathers more strength than his wispy 155-pound build would appear likely, and plays with more maturity than his ninth-grade status would indicate.
"By the end of the year, he's not a freshman anymore. He's not a sophomore, not a junior — he's a senior. He should be out of here," Anniston coach Torry Brown said with a smile. "He's done things like that for us all year. When we'd get up, we don't hesitate to spread it out and put it in his hands. It just basically gives him more space to get in the lane and do what he can do."
Oneonta coach Brandon Crews called Kite a "really special player."
"Right there, in the fourth quarter and overtime, he had the ball in his hands and had that refuse-to-lose mentality," Crews said. "They had the best player on the floor at the end of the game. Hats off to him."
Even with Kite, however, Anniston found itself struggling out of the gate. With the help of seven 3-pointers, Oneonta grabbed a 27-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
Brown said that at that point, he went with a "speed group," which partly meant giving guard William Fairley more time on the court.
That helped do the trick, as Fairley finished with 13 points and a pair of steals as he quickened Anniston on both ends. Crews also credited Anniston stretching out its zone defense, which allowed Oneonta only two more 3-pointers the rest of the way.
Anniston trimmed the lead to 33-27 by halftime. At the end of the third quarter, Oneonta clung to a 42-38 lead. From there, Anniston turned it over to Kite.
"We believe in Antonio," Fairley said. "We know he can do a lot for us. We tell him in a game all the time, 'You got to take it away. You've got to handle it. It's your game.'"
Kite immediately hit a jumper and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but teammate Malcolm Harvey got the rebound and sent the ball back to Kite, who buried a 3-pointer for Anniston's first lead at 43-42 since early in the game.
From there, Oneonta was left to chase Kite and work to figure out ways to score itself.
"By the end of the year, he's not a freshman anymore. He's not a sophomore, not a junior — he's a senior. He should be out of here," Brown said with a smile. "He's done things like that for us all year. When we'd get up, we don't hesitate to spread it out and put it in his hands. It just basically gives him more space to get in the lane and do what he can do."
At the end of regulation, Oneonta lost 6-foot-4 forward Brandon Howard, who picked up his fifth foul on a controversial call that he disagreed with. Crews called it one of those "50-50 calls" that both sides say should go their way.
"No doubt that not having him on the floor changed us," Crews said. "We knew we had a thin margin for error in this game because they're so big and so long. With him being our biggest, longest guy on the floor, once he went off, we got really small, really quick."
Just before regulation ended, Oneonta forced Kite to make a turnover but couldn't convert the basket. Still, when overtime came, he calmly scored three layups, all the same way — with Anniston's offense spread out and him taking a defender to the basket.
"I love those situations," Kite said. "LeBron James, that's my favorite player, I like the way he takes over in the fourth."