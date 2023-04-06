Prep basketball: Austin, Crook, Broom and Odam take player of the year honors

Four local athletes were awarded basketball player of the year honors in their respective classes by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Those who were awarded player of the year honors included Spring Garden’s Ace Austin in Class 1A girls, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook in Class 3A girls, Piedmont’s Alex Odam in Class 3A boys and Jacksonville’s John Broom in Class 4A boys.
Austin was named player of the year after leading Spring Garden to its eighth state title, being named Class 1A state tournament MVP. She racked up 33 points and seven rebounds in the championship game against defending champion Marion County.
Crook, who was named The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A girls Calhoun County player of the year, averaged 37.1 points per game and 15.2 rebounds per game, leading Ohatchee to the Northeast Regional.
Odam was named The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A boys Calhoun County player of the year after averaging 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists per game with Piedmont. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State, where he is committed to play at the collegiate level.
Broom was named The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A boys Calhoun County player of the year after averaging 20.7 points and seven rebounds per game. He was named Class 4A state tournament MVP after racking up 20 points and five rebounds in Jacksonville’s state championship win.