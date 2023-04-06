 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Austin, Crook, Broom and Odam take player of the year honors

Broom, Odam

John Broom, left, and Alex Odam were named players of the year in their respective classifications.

 Staff photos

Four local athletes were awarded basketball player of the year honors in their respective classes by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Those who were awarded player of the year honors included Spring Garden’s Ace Austin in Class 1A girls, Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook in Class 3A girls, Piedmont’s Alex Odam in Class 3A boys and Jacksonville’s John Broom in Class 4A boys.