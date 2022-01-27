 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: ASWA girls and boys rankings

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (24-3)

2. Vestavia Hills (24-2)

3. Davidson (23-2)

4. Bob Jones (21-3)

5. Sparkman (21-4)

6. Hewitt-Trussville (20-5)

7. Fairhope (19-5)

8. Theodore (17-6)

9. Auburn (15-5)

10. Foley (16-8)

Others nominated: Enterprise (18-6).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (26-0)

2. Park Crossing (24-3)

3. Mortimer Jordan (20-4)

4. Hartselle (19-6)

5. Chelsea (19-5)

6. Pelham (20-4)

7. Hueytown (18-7)

8. Gulf Shores (19-7)

9. Mountain Brook (19-6)

10. McGill-Toolen (19-7)

Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (12-5), Cullman (19-7), Eufaula (17-7), Minor (19-4), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Northridge (19-6), Oxford (18-3), Pell City (20-6).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (20-5)

2. UMS-Wright (22-5)

3. Pleasant Grove (22-6)

4. Central-Tuscaloosa (17-4)

5. Guntersville (22-5)

6. Selma (12-2)

7. Fairfield (16-7)

8. Sardis (21-6)

9. Pike Road (16-7)

10. Ramsay (12-5)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (10-6), East Limestone (14-9), Hayden (15-6), West Point (15-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (24-1)

2. Good Hope (23-3)

3. Jackson (17-3)

4. New Hope (18-4)

5. Williamson (17-2)

6. Priceville (18-4)

7. St. James (17-5)

8. Hamilton (16-5)

9. Rogers (19-8)

10. Fultondale (18-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (14-6), Cleburne Co. (20-5), Escambia Co. (18-4), Geneva (18-4), Handley (17-5), St. John Paul II (16-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (27-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (21-3)

3. Susan Moore (20-4)

4. Plainview (20-6)

5. Trinity (18-5)

6. T.R. Miller (15-4)

7. Collinsville (15-9)

8. Montgomery Catholic (14-7)

9. Hokes Bluff (14-7)

10. Southside-Selma (14-3)

Others nominated: Elkmont (18-9), Greensboro (9-5), Houston Academy (13-5), Sylvania (13-10).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (21-3)

2. Spring Garden (24-1)

3. Midfield (18-5)

4. Sand Rock (21-4)

5. Winston Co. (23-1)

6. G.W. Long (17-3)

7. Francis Marion (17-1)

8. Locust Fork (16-4)

9. St. Luke's (12-7)

10. Abbeville (19-3)

Others nominated: Addison (17-7), Cottonwood (9-10), Geneva Co. (13-11), Ider (16-9), Mars Hill Bible (11-8), Tanner (16-4), Washington Co. (11-1), Westbrook Christian (14-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (19-6)

2. Marion Co. (15-5)

3. Loachapoka (16-7)

4. Florala (18-5)

5. R.A. Hubbard (12-3)

6. Talladega Co. Central (23-5)

7. Georgiana (12-6)

8. Ragland (19-2)

9. A.L. Johnson (12-1)

10. Red Level (13-6)

Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (13-6), J.F. Shields (8-6), McIntosh (12-7), Pleasant Home (11-5).

AISA

1. Glenwood (18-4)

2. Lee-Scott (16-4)

3. Fort Dale Academy (11-4)

4. Edgewood (21-5)

5. Sparta (20-3)

6. Clarke Prep (15-4)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-2)

8. Lowndes Academy (12-4)

9. Lakeside (10-6)

10. Chambers Academy (10-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Baker (24-3)

2. Vestavia Hills (22-2)

3. Grissom (21-5)

4. Sparkman (21-6)

5. Enterprise (17-6)

6. Hoover (19-8)

7. James Clemens (16-8)

8. Spain Park (20-7)

9. Oak Mountain (19-5)

10. Huntsville (18-9)

Others nominated: Austin (16-7), Jeff Davis (19-7), Thompson (13-13).

CLASS 6A

1. McGill-Toolen (23-3)

2. Huffman (20-5)

3. Spanish Fort (19-6)

4. Pinson Valley (20-7)

5. Mountain Brook (22-3)

6. Eufaula (22-3)

7. Cullman (19-2)

8. Blount (20-4)

9. Hueytown (19-8)

10. Pelham (21-5)

Others nominated: Briarwood (13-12), Hartselle (16-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-4), Homewood (15-10), Lee-Montgomery (13-8), Muscle Shoals (17-8), Northridge (18-7), Park Crossing (21-4), Scottsboro (21-5), Stanhope Elmore (12-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (17-6)

2. Charles Henderson (18-5)

3. Wenonah (17-7)

4. Ramsay (15-9)

5. John Carroll (17-7)

6. Pike Road (16-5)

7. Alexandria (8-3)

8. Leeds (17-8)

9. Carroll-Ozark (19-6)

10. Douglas (18-4)

Others nominated: Sardis (14-8), Sylacauga (19-6), UMS-Wright (18-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Sumter Central (17-1)

2. Escambia Co. (21-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (18-5)

4. Jacksonville (18-5)

5. Williamson (19-8)

6. Haleyville (18-6)

7. Indian Springs (14-1)

8. Brooks (18-5)

9. Priceville (17-6)

10. West Morgan (14-9)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (10-11), Dale Co. (17-7), Fultondale (12-8), Holt (16-8), St. James (11-3), Straughn (13-9).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (22-5)

2. Cottage Hill (23-5)

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)

4. Winfield (22-3)

5. Lauderdale Co. (21-4)

6. Hokes Bluff (15-8)

7. Danville (19-6)

8. Opp (16-6)

9. Catholic-Montgomery (10-8)

10. Southside-Selma (17-8)

Others nominated: Childersburg (15-7), Clements (15-8), Excel (12-6), Houston Academy (14-7), Piedmont (13-7).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (21-7)

2. Geneva Co. (20-6)

3. Section (20-9)

4. Highland Home (19-3)

5. St. Luke's (15-6)

6. Red Bay (15-10)

7. Cleveland (15-4)

8. Spring Garden (14-6)

9. Ariton (18-4)

10. North Sand Mountain (13-7)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-8), Falkville (17-9), Sand Rock (12-12), Westbrook Christian (15-9).

CLASS 1A

1. Autaugaville (19-2)

2. Belgreen (21-3)

3. Georgiana (16-6)

4. Decatur Heritage (14-5)

5. Red Level (19-6)

6. Covenant Christian (19-6)

7. Brantley (16-5)

8. Skyline (16-6)

9. McIntosh (15-1)

10. Faith Christian (18-7)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (10-7), Florala (13-7), Holy Spirit (13-6), J.F. Shields (7-9), Pleasant Home (10-6), R.A. Hubbard (12-4).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (18-1)

2. Autauga Academy (14-0)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-4)

4. Escambia Academy (12-4)

5. Heritage Christian (22-4)

6. Lee-Scott (15-6)

7. Glenwood (16-6)

8. Macon-East (15-4)

9. Lowndes Academy (15-3)

10. Chambers Academy (9-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-9), Sparta (10-11).

