 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: ASWA girls and boys rankings

Basketball teaser
File photo

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings. Teams are nominated by their area’s sports writers.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (21-2)

2. Davidson (21-1)

3. Vestavia Hills (22-2)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (19-4)

5. Bob Jones (19-3)

6. Sparkman (20-4)

7. Fairhope (19-5)

8. Theodore (15-5)

9. Auburn (14-5)

10. Foley (14-8)

Others nominated: Albertville (13-6), Central-Phenix City (17-8), Enterprise (17-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (23-0)

2. Park Crossing (19-3)

3. Mortimer Jordan (17-4)

4. Hartselle (16-6)

5. Chelsea (17-5)

6. Pelham (15-4)

7. Hueytown (15-7)

8. Gulf Shores (17-7)

9. Mountain Brook (18-5)

10. McGill-Toolen (17-7)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (15-6), Clay-Chalkville (11-5), Cullman (18-6), Eufaula (14-7), Jasper (16-6), McAdory (10-13), Minor (17-4), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Northridge (17-6), Oxford (15-3), Pell City (17-6), Springville (15-8).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (18-5)

2. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-2)

3. UMS-Wright (19-5)

4. Pleasant Grove (19-6)

5. Fairfield (15-5)

6. Guntersville (19-5)

7. Sardis (20-5)

8. Selma (10-2)

9. Brewbaker Tech (11-9)

10. Pike Road (14-7)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-5), East Limestone (11-8), Elmore Co. (10-3), Hayden (15-6), Ramsay (11-5), West Point (13-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (22-1)

2. Good Hope (20-3)

3. Jackson (17-3)

4. New Hope (15-4)

5. Williamson (15-2)

6. Priceville (14-4)

7. St. James (14-5)

8. Hamilton (12-5)

9. St. John Paul II (16-6)

10. Fultondale (15-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (12-5), Cleburne Co. (17-5), Escambia Co. (17-3), Geneva (16-4), Handley (14-4), Rogers (16-8), Sumter Central (6-3), West Limestone (14-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (25-0)

2. Lauderdale Co. (19-2)

3. Susan Moore (20-3)

4. Trinity (18-4)

5. Plainview (17-6)

6. T.R. Miller (13-4)

7. Montgomery Catholic (12-5)

8. Montgomery Academy (9-9)

9. Collinsville (13-8)

10. Hokes Bluff (12-6)

Others nominated: Elkmont (17-8), Southside-Selma (11-3), Sylvania (12-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (17-3)

2. Spring Garden (21-1)

3. Midfield (16-5)

4. Sand Rock (19-3)

5. Winston Co. (20-1)

6. G.W. Long (14-3)

7. Locust Fork (15-3)

8. Cottonwood (12-5)

9. Francis Marion (13-4)

10. Abbeville (16-2)

Others nominated: Addison (16-6), Geneva Co. (12-10), Ider (13-8), Lanett (9-1), Mars Hill Bible (9-8), St. Luke's (7-7), Tanner (15-3), Washington Co. (10-1), Westbrook Christian (14-7).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (16-5)

2. Marion Co. (15-3)

3. Talladega Co. Central (20-3)

4. Loachapoka (13-7)

5. Florala (16-5)

6. R.A. Hubbard (11-2)

7. Georgiana (9-5)

8. J.F. Shields (7-3)

9. Red Level (12-5)

10. Ragland (16-2)

Others nominated: A.L. Johnson (11-1), Decatur Heritage (11-6), Linden (10-4), McIntosh (12-7), Pleasant Home (10-4).

AISA

1. Glenwood (18-4)

2. Lee-Scott (16-3)

3. Fort Dale Academy (10-4)

4. Edgewood Academy (17-5)

5. Sparta Academy (18-3)

6. Clarke Prep (13-4)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (12-2)

8. Lowndes Academy (8-4)

9. Chambers Academy (10-4)

10. Morgan Academy (8-8)

Others nominated: Lakeside (8-6).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Baker (23-3)

2. Oak Mountain (19-3)

3. Vestavia Hills (20-2)

4. Sparkman (19-5)

5. Grissom (19-5)

6. Hoover (18-7)

7. Spain Park (19-6)

8. Enterprise (16-5)

9. Prattville (11-4)

10. James Clemens (13-8)

Others nominated: Austin (14-7), Florence (17-4), Huntsville (16-9), Jeff Davis (17-7).

CLASS 6A

1. McGill-Toolen (22-3)

2. Huffman (19-5)

3. Spanish Fort (17-6)

4. Pinson Valley (18-7)

5. Mountain Brook (20-3)

6. Park Crossing (18-3)

7. Hueytown (17-7)

8. Eufaula (19-3)

9. Cullman (17-2)

10. Blount (18-4)

Others nominated: Briarwood (13-10), Gardendale (10-8), Hartselle (15-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-4), Homewood (13-10), Lee-Montgomery (10-8), McAdory (12-9), Muscle Shoals (15-8), Northridge (16-7), Paul Bryant (15-5), Pelham (20-5), Scottsboro (21-4), Stanhope Elmore (9-7), Wetumpka (11-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (15-6)

2. Wenonah (16-6)

3. Ramsay (15-8)

4. Charles Henderson (15-5)

5. Alexandria (7-1)

6. Carroll-Ozark (16-5)

7. Douglas (17-3)

8. John Carroll (14-7)

9. Pike Road (14-5)

10. Leeds (15-8)

Others nominated: Elmore Co. (10-5), Faith-Mobile (14-10), Holtville (10-5), Sardis (12-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Sumter Central (14-1)

2. Escambia Co. (19-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)

4. Jacksonville (15-4)

5. Priceville (15-4)

6. Williamson (18-7)

7. Indian Springs (12-1)

8. West Morgan (13-7)

9. Brooks (15-4)

10. Haleyville (15-6)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (9-9), Dale Co. (15-6), Fultondale (12-7), Hanceville (14-5), Holt (12-8), St. James (9-3), Straughn (12-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (20-5)

2. Cottage Hill (22-5)

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-5)

4. Winfield (17-3)

5. Lauderdale Co. (19-3)

6. Hokes Bluff (13-7)

7. Danville (16-5)

8. Catholic-Montgomery (8-7)

9. Southside-Selma (13-7)

10. Opp (14-5)

Others nominated: Clements (14-7), Elkmont (13-8), Excel (11-6), Geraldine (12-6), Houston Academy (13-7), Wicksburg (13-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (18-7)

2. Geneva Co. (17-6)

3. Highland Home (19-2)

4. Section (17-8)

5. St. Luke's (14-6)

6. Red Bay (13-9)

7. Cleveland (13-4)

8. Sand Rock (12-10)

9. Spring Garden (11-6)

10. North Sand Mountain (10-6)

Others nominated: Abbeville (11-5), Falkville (16-8), Westbrook Christian (14-9).

CLASS 1A

1. Autaugaville (16-2)

2. Belgreen (19-3)

3. Covenant Christian (17-4)

4. Skyline (14-5)

5. Georgiana (13-6)

6. Decatur Heritage (11-5)

7. McIntosh (14-1)

8. Red Level (17-6)

9. Faith-Anniston (16-7)

10. Brantley (14-4)

Others nominated: Florala (11-7), Holy Spirit (11-6), J.F. Shields (6-7), Pleasant Home (9-5).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (15-1)

2. Autauga Academy (11-0)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-3)

4. Glenwood (13-5)

5. Escambia Academy (10-4)

6. Heritage Christian (19-4)

7. Lee-Scott (13-6)

8. Lowndes Academy (12-2)

9. Macon-East (12-4)

10. Sparta (10-9)

Others nominated: Chambers Academy (8-5), Morgan Academy (7-9).