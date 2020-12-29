Prep basketball: Another day, another win for Spring Garden boys

HEFLIN — Spring Garden’s boys went from Monday night warriors to Tuesday morning risers in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
The Panthers got off to a 15-point lead early against Ranburne and rolled to a 63-37 victory in Day 2 of the event.
Spring Garden, which beat Vincent in their tourney opener Monday night, upped to 8-3.
The Panthers got off to a late start in basketball because most of their roster played football. The school’s football team advanced to the semifinals for the first time in school history.
They’re working their way into basketball shape, which made the night-to-morning turnaround something to watch Tuesday. They left Spring Garden at 8:30 a.m. and arrived for a brief 9:30 a.m. practice, before playing their 10:30 a.m. game.
“That got us loosened up and contributed to a quick start,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “We got out 15-0, something like that.
“I love the energy, and that’s all I’ve asked them to do is have energy early and be ready to play.”
Spring Garden led 25-5 by the end of the first quarter and 41-13 at halftime.
All 13 Panthers saw action. Weston Kirk hit three 3-pointers en route to a team-high 15 points, and Chaz Pope sank two 3-pointers on the way to 10 points.
Tyler Craft led Ranburne with 14 points, and Colby Hanson added 13.
“It was a tale of two halves, for sure,” first-year Ranburne coach Marcus Harrell said. “It was exactly what we needed to see headed into area play against Lanett and LaFayette. We needed to see a little pressure.
“We’ve just got to run things correctly. We haven’t had as many practices as we want to, so when they threw a few different looks, we couldn’t make the in-game adjustments like we needed to.”