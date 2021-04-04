Prep basketball: Anniston's Kite named ASWA Class 4A player of the year

Antonio Kite joined forces with Malcolm Carlisle and became a state champion in 2020-21, and Kite will come away with his first major Alabama Sports Writers Association award.
State sports writers voted Kite the Class 4A player of the year, the ASWA announced today. His selection made it a sweep for Anniston, which saw Allasha Dudley selected as 4A player of the year on the girls’ side for the second year in a row.
The ASWA votes on the all-state team then votes on players of the year in each classification. Mr. and Miss Basketball, to be announced at a later date, will come from the players-of-the-year lists.
A junior, Kite adds the award to a resume that includes three first-team all-state selections.
Kite and Carlisle, who enrolled at Anniston over the summer, led the Bulldogs to the 4A title this season. Kite averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists.
Anniston made it to the Northeast Regional final in Kite’s freshman and sophomore years, falling to Talladega both years. Talladega went on to win the state title in 2019 and finish as runner-up in 2020.
This season, Anniston beat White Plains in the regional final and won both games in Birmingham to secure the program’s third state title and first since 2009. The Bulldogs also broke a 10-year Final Four drought.
The ASWA boys basketball players of the year, by classification:
7A: Riley Leonard, Fairhope
6A: Brody Peebles, Hartselle
5A: Kaleb Brown, Lee-Huntsville
4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston
3A: Cole Millican, Plainview
2A: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
1A: DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville
AISA: Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy