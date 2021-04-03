Prep basketball: Anniston's Dudley repeats as ASWA Class 4A player of the year

Allasha Dudley will finish her career as one of Calhoun County’s most decorated basketball players, and the awards just keep coming.
The Anniston senior and three-time, first-team all-state selection has repeated as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A player of the year in girls basketball.
The ASWA votes for its all-state teams each year then votes for the top players in each of seven classifications. Dudley won the award in 2020, after leading Anniston’s girls to their first state championship, then repeated this year, after the Bulldogs reached the 4A final for the third year in a row.
She was also most valuable player of the 2020 state tournament and is a two-time Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year. The Star’s 2021 all-county teams will be announced soon.
The 5-foot-6 senior guard averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 2020-21.
The ASWA girls basketball players of the year, by classification:
7A: Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville
6A: Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals
5A: Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham
4A: Allasha Dudley, Anniston
3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian
2A: Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.
1A: Gracie Stucky, Skyline
AISA: Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy