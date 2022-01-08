Prep basketball: Anniston's boys, girls sweep Talladega to end rare losing streaks

Anniston’s boys have fought injuries and COVID-19 issues this season. Anniston’s girls have fought inexperience.
After losing a combined 10 games in a row, both won against a rival Saturday,
Antonio Kite’s free throw with three seconds left saved a 62-61 victory over Talladega for the boys, who ended a five-game losing streak. Serena Hardy’s 23 points helped the girls win 58-30 to end a five-game losing streak.
For a program that’s combined for four state titles, including the boys’ 4A state title last season and the girls’ in 2020, winning again felt good.
“It’s never good to lose,” Kite said. “We found some confidence in us after the losses, and that’s what made us play harder today.”
Anniston’s boys (10-7), who on Wednesday were voted as the No. 3 seed headed into the Calhoun County tournament, expected much better this season. They lost Malcolm Carlisle from their state-title team but returned Kite, a three-time all-state player and the reigning 4A player of the year, and several from last season’s cast.
Anniston coach Torry Brown said in preseason that this season’s team might be the best of his tenure, but injuries and COVID have taken their toll.
Mark Toyer, one of Anniston’s top returnees, suffered a surgical knee injury in the first game and hasn’t played since. On Saturday, Anniston missed top rebounder Javen Croft, snagged in contact tracing after family members came down with COVID. Senior guard Martez Reed hasn’t played since the Huntsville City Classic holiday tournament because of COVID.
On the positive side, junior guard Tadyn Jones returned Saturday after missing three games, but Anniston has missed as many as four players at one time this season. Croft missed time earlier in the season with a concussion.
Toyer is the top player out, and Brown said he expects Toyer’s return in late January.
“We can’t seem to get everybody healthy at the same time,” Brown said. “If we can get our team healthy at the right time, I think we’ll be ready.”
Missing players didn’t help as Anniston lost to Midfield twice, Mae Jemison, Enterprise and Handley between Dec. 21 and Thursday. The Bulldogs lost all of those games by at least 10 points.
Saturday, Anniston found themselves on the preferred end of 38-25 halftime score against Talladega. Then Talladega reeled off a 17-3 run to take a 42-41 lead on Roderick Jones’ drive at 2:50.
“Talladega came out in the second half and competed,” Brown said. “We played hard but didn’t compete.
“Down the stretch, with about four minutes to go in the game, we really started competing and turned the momentum.”
Jones’ bucket marked the first of six lead changes in the game’s final 10:50. There were also five ties in that span.
Talladega appeared to have the game in hand with Jones’ bucket in the paint to make it 59-53 with 1:46 to play, but Kite hit a driving bucket while surrounded by four defenders then added a free throw to make it 59-56 at 1:16.
Anniston forced Talladega turnovers on consecutive possessions, leading to two Talib Christian free throws at 1:03 and one of two free throws from Tadyn Jones to tie the game at 59-59 at 49.7 seconds.
After a Talladega timeout, Durquavion Truss drove to give the Tigers a 61-59 lead at 34.7
Kite answered by putting back his own miss to tie the game at 14 seconds then drove to draw the foul from Roderick Jones at 3.0.
Kite missed the first free throw but swished the second, and Talladega never got off a shot in the final possession.
Jones paced Talladega with 17 points. Jaylyn Lawson and Amari Webb added 10 apiece.
Kite led Anniston with 17 points. Christian added 14, and C.J. Munford added 13.
“I tell them every year, you’re going to play good X amount of games, you’re going to play bad X amount of games, and you’re going to play average X amount of games,” Brown said. “What determines whether you have a successful season is whether you win those games where you play bad and those games where you play OK.
“I don’t think we played bad tonight. We played a real good first half, but it was just OK, and we done enough down the stretch to win.”
Girls
Anniston 58, Talladega 30: Anniston’s girls (7-9) rarely have a losing record. Rarely are the second-seeded Bulldogs not the No. 1 county seed.
Then again, it’s not often teams lose two all-state players, including a two-time 4A player of the year.
Allasha Dudley and Asia Barclay starred on a team that finished as state runner-up in 2019 and 2020 and state champion in 2020. They left behind a young team.
Even point guard Taysia West, a senior, doesn’t have a senior’s experience. She sat out of basketball for two seasons before coming to Anniston.
So much inexperience is how Anniston ended up with 26 turnovers in a loss to Midfield and 41 in a loss to Pleasant Grove. The Bulldogs lost seven of eight games before beating Talladega.
Veteran Anniston coach Eddie Bullock saw positives Saturday.
“But we still made some of the same mistakes that we’ve been making,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to do is eliminate them.
“That’s all you can do. You’ve just got to go through it.”
Besides Hardy’s big night, Anniston got 13 points from Akayla Perry, who hit three 3-pointers in the first half. Shi Jackson added 11 points.
“It feels good, but we’ve still got some things to do,” Hardy said. “We’re still climbing, still working together and trying to find our way back where we were.”