Prep basketball: Anniston, Talladega sail into 4A, Area 9 title game

The Anniston High girls and Talladega set up a meeting for the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament championship.
Anniston beat Cleburne County 84-31, while Talladega defeated Lincoln 70-44. The area championship game will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Anniston's top performers:
--Allasha Dudley, 29 points, five rebounds, six steals, five assists
--Kiana Montgomery, 25 points, nine rebounds, two steals
Cleburne County's top performer:
--Brooklyn McDaniel, 14 points
Talladega's top performers:
--T. Webb, 23 points
--T. Swain, 12 points
--T. Roberson, 11 points
Lincoln's top performers:
--Gowers, 15 points
--J. Morris, 14 points
--K. Strown, 11 points