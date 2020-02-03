Prep basketball: Anniston, Talladega sail into 4A, Area 9 title game

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

The Anniston High girls and Talladega set up a meeting for the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament championship.

Anniston beat Cleburne County 84-31, while Talladega defeated Lincoln 70-44. The area championship game will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Anniston's top performers:

--Allasha Dudley, 29 points, five rebounds, six steals, five assists

--Kiana Montgomery, 25 points, nine rebounds, two steals

Cleburne County's top performer:

--Brooklyn McDaniel, 14 points

Talladega's top performers:

--T. Webb, 23 points

--T. Swain, 12 points

--T. Roberson, 11 points

Lincoln's top performers:

--Gowers, 15 points

--J. Morris, 14 points

--K. Strown, 11 points

Tags

Loading...
Loading...