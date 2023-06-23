 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Anniston’s girls competing this summer to prepare for upcoming year

girls anniston v new hope 011 tw.jpg

Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock instructs his team during the Northeast Regional on Feb. 19, 2022.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Chemistry is key for Anniston High’s girls as they prepare for basketball season.

Anniston is competing in the Jacksonville State women’s basketball team camp this week to help develop the closeness the group will need to succeed.