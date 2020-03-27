Prep basketball: Anniston’s Dudley ASWA 4A player of the year

Recognition keeps coming for Anniston basketball standout Allasha Dudley, and the latest is the biggest yet.
Dudley was voted the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A girls basketball player of the year, the ASWA announced Friday.
The news comes as she was also named The Anniston Star’s 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year for the second year in a row.
The ASWA voted for its all-state team March 5 in Montgomery. The association’s panel later ranked in order of preference the first-team selections in all classifications, and three finalists were announced. The top vote-getter in each classification was player of the year.
The 2020 season marked the second for Dudley to be named a finalist for 4A player of the year.
She averaged 17 points, four rebounds and five assists to lead the Bulldogs, who finished 29-3 and beat Deshler 61-51 in the Class 4A title game in Birmingham. It was Anniston’s first state title in girls basketball.
Dudley was the state-tournament MVP, scoring 22 points in the semifinal victory over Childersburg and 20 against Deshler’s box-and-one defense. She was also most valuable player of the Calhoun County tournament and selected to play in the Alabama North-South All-Star Game.
Another player of note, Farrah Pearson of Hazel Green, was named the 6A girls player of the year, and she is the sister of former Jacksonville State All-Ohio Valley Conference performer Rayven Pearson.
The ASWA will announce boys players of the year by classification Saturday. Piedmont’s Alex Odam (3A) and Jacksonville Christian’s Chase Vinson (1A) were finalists.
The association will name Miss Basketball on March 31 and Mr. Basketball on April 1.
ASWA girls players of the year
7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
6A: Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
5A: Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson
4A: Allasha Dudley, Anniston
3A: Molly Heard, Pisgah
2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
1A: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott