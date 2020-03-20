Prep basketball: Anniston's Dudley a finalist for 4A girls player of the year

021920_Anniston_Oneonta gbkb_001 tp.jpg

Anniston's Allasha Dudley shoots against a host of Oneonta defenders in the Northeast Regional finals. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Anniston's Allasha Dudley is a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 4A girls basketball player of the year.

Dudley, a 5-foot-6 guard, was the Class 4A state tournament most valuable player. She also was selected this week for the North-South All-Star basketball game, which will be in July this summer.

The girls player of the year winners for each class will be announced March 27. Miss Basketball will be announced April 3.

7A GIRLS

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville

6A GIRLS

Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals

5A GIRLS

Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson

Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield

4A GIRLS

Allasha Dudley, Anniston

Madie Krieger, Rogers

Jada Watkins, Sumter Central

3A GIRLS

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Jemeriah Moore, Midfield

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co.

2A GIRLS

Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs

Brittany Rivera, Collinsville

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.

1A GIRLS

Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

Ally McCollum, Phillips

Bailee Usrey, Skyline

AISA GIRLS

Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy

Mya Brooks, Glenwood

Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott

