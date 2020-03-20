Prep basketball: Anniston's Dudley a finalist for 4A girls player of the year

Anniston's Allasha Dudley is a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 4A girls basketball player of the year.
Dudley, a 5-foot-6 guard, was the Class 4A state tournament most valuable player. She also was selected this week for the North-South All-Star basketball game, which will be in July this summer.
The girls player of the year winners for each class will be announced March 27. Miss Basketball will be announced April 3.
7A GIRLS
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover
Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville
6A GIRLS
Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula
Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals
5A GIRLS
Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson
Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield
4A GIRLS
Allasha Dudley, Anniston
Madie Krieger, Rogers
Jada Watkins, Sumter Central
3A GIRLS
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Jemeriah Moore, Midfield
Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co.
2A GIRLS
Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
Brittany Rivera, Collinsville
Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co.
1A GIRLS
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
Ally McCollum, Phillips
Bailee Usrey, Skyline
AISA GIRLS
Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy
Mya Brooks, Glenwood
Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott