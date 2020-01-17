Prep basketball: Anniston girls top Cleburne County

Anniston High’s girls scored a 74-22 win over Cleburne County on Friday. It’s the Bulldogs’ second win over the Tigers in a week.
Anniston improved to 16-3 and heads into the Calhoun County tournament Monday at 6 p.m. against either Pleasant Valley or Saks.
Anniston’s top performers:
—Allasha Dudley, 20 points, four rebounds, three steals, seven assists
—Asia Barclay, 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two blocks, two assists
—Airriana Colley, 14 points, two rebounds, two steals, two assists
—Kiana Montgomery, 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks