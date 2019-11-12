At Columbiana, Anniston defeated host Shelby County 63-54, improving to 1-1 on the season.
Kiana Montgomery scored a game-high 23 points and Anniston got double-doubles from Asia Barclay and Allasha Dudley. Montgomery scored 13 points in the first half as Anniston moved to a 32-23 halftime advantage. Overall, she grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots. Barclay finished with 18 points, 13 in the second half, and 11 rebounds. She led the Bulldogs in steals with three. Dudley scored 10 points and pulled down 10 boards.
Anniston outscored Shelby County in every quarter but the fourth and led 49-37 after three periods.
Anniston’s next game will be at Hoover on Nov. 19.