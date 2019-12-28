Prep basketball: Anniston girls go 2-1 in BallNPrep tournament

Anniston High's girls won two games in the BallNPrep tournament, beating Lee-Huntsville 73-44 on Thursday and Hartselle 57-25 on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs also fell to Greensboro 50-47 on Saturday night.
Anniston (10-3) will play again Friday at home against Lincoln.
Anniston's top performers against Lee-Huntsville:
—Kiana Montgomery, 24 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, two assists
—Allasha Dudley, 18 points, four rebounds, eight assists
—Airriana Colley, 14 points, five rebounds, three assists
—Asia Barclay, nine points, six rebounds, three blocks
—Shiwana Jackson, six points, four rebounds, four steals
Anniston's top performers against Hartselle:
—Airriana Colley, 20 points, three rebounds
—Asia Barclay, 19 points, 10 rebounds
—Allasha Dudley, 15 points, eight assists
Anniston's top performers against Greensboro:
—Allasha Dudley 15 points, two rebounds, four assists
—Asia Barclay, 14 points, 16 rebounds
Boys
Jacksonville 70, Piedmont 67: On the strength of five made 3-pointers, Quintavius Long scored 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a win over the Bulldogs in the third-place game of the Glencoe Holiday Shootout on Saturday.
Jacksonville’s other top performers:
—Donavon McCain, 13 points, 12 rebounds
—Kyre’ Maynor, 12 points, three assists
—Jaden Barksdale, eight points, four steals
—Ron Wiggins, seven points, four assists, two steals
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Alex Odam, 34 points, six made 3-pointers, six rebounds, three assists
—Silas Thompson, 24 points, nine rebounds
—Trey McFarland, seven points, five rebounds