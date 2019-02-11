Anniston’s two regular-season wins over Jacksonville in girls basketball weren’t particularly close. It was more of the same Monday as the Bulldogs raced past the Golden Eagles 71-16 in sub-regional play.
Anniston (26-4) will play Oneonta in the opening round of the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State on Feb. 19. Oneonta advanced to Pete Mathews Coliseum with a 58-34 win over DAR on Monday. Jacksonville ended its season 11-14.
Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock said Oneonta is a team with a good point guard and one inside player who likes to move the ball around, working inside out.
The Bulldogs had limited Jacksonville to 15 points the last time the two met, Feb. 1 at Anniston. Bullock said the goal Monday night was 15 or fewer. Anniston led 71-13 when Jacksonville’s Sarah Quinn connected on a 3-point attempt with 23 seconds to play.
“We gave up that 3-pointer right there at the end but we really know that if we play defense we’ve got a chance,” Bullock said. “That’s really the goal. We want to always set the tone defensively.”
Neither team got off to a quick start. Jacksonville’s Patience Carr got the game’s first basket on a layup after an Anniston turnover at 5:35 of the first quarter. Twenty seconds later, sophomore guard Allasha Dudley answered for Anniston. A driving basket by senior guard Jordyn Johnson put Anniston ahead 4-2 with 4:48 to play in the first quarter and the Bulldogs never trailed again.
After the game, Johnson had an ice bag on the elbow she dinged when she and Carr both went to the floor diving for a loose ball early in the third quarter with Anniston leading 42-11.
“I’m not really a scorer,” said Johnson, who opened the third-quarter with a 3-point basket from the right corner. “I score when I have to but that’s everybody else’s job. Defense is all I’ve got.”
Asia Barclay led Anniston with 18 points. Dudley scored 15 points, including three treys. Tekyia Jackson had 11 points. Post Toniah Foster and guard Anna Garrett added nine points and eight points, respectively. Foster was 5-for-5 at the free throw line.
Bullock said all his players contributed on defense Monday. Jacksonville finished with just four field goals. Carr’s initial basket was the only bucket the Golden Eagles got in the first quarter. Carr hit three free throws and Brenna Stone had two foul shots when the first quarter ended with Anniston up 17-7.
In the second quarter, Carr had two more free throws and Aly Meagher scored a basket from the paint with 17 seconds to play in the half. Anniston led 34-11 at the break. Freshman Amarie Curry netted a basket for Jacksonville’s only points in the third quarter and Quinn’s bucket was all the scoring for the Eagles in the fourth.
“Defense wins games,” Johnson said, echoing her coach. “Shots may not fall but … as long as you play defense you’ll always be able to win the game.”
Jacksonville head coach Tres Buzan was focused on the progress the Eagles had made with only one experienced player returning from last year and the promise of the future.
“Anybody that saw us play in the summer and at the beginning of the season, if they saw us play now they wouldn’t judge us by the scoreboard, they would judge us by how much we’ve improved,” Buzan said. “This team has done a complete 180, has worked so hard to get better and we have a ton of young talent that’s trying to improve. … I’m super proud of where we came from and how we played toward the end of the season."