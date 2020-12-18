Prep basketball: Anniston girls and boys get top seeds for 2021 county tournament

SAKS — Friday was a good day for Anniston’s varsity basketball programs.
Both Eddie Bullock’s girls and Torry Brown’s boys received the No. 1 seed in their respective brackets for the 70th annual Calhoun County basketball tournament. The tournament will begin Jan. 16 with six games at Saks High School. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. Championship games are set for Jan. 23, which is a Saturday.
In the early seeding meeting at host school Saks, the Anniston boys were the overwhelming pick of the coaches for the No. 1 seed. Anniston was 10-1 at the time of the seeding meeting.
It was the first No. 1 seed for Brown, now in his fifth season as head coach of the Anniston boys. Anniston was No. 2 last year when No. 1 Oxford edged the Bulldogs 65-62 in the championship game. Each of Brown’s first three teams reached the semifinal round before falling to a higher seed.
“This is a group that you have to do very little motivating for. When you’re playing in the Calhoun County tournament, there’s a lot of motivation – for players and coaches,” Brown said. “With the body of work we’ve had this year, I thought we were deserving.”
Brown’s only reservation was whether there was actually as much “separation” between his Bulldogs and the rest of the field as the seeding process seemed to imply.
For Anniston’s girls, being the No. 1 seed is familiar territory. The last time the Bulldogs weren’t the favorite on the girls side was the 2015 tournament when they were the No. 2 seed. Anniston, which won last season's Class 4A state championship, will be looking for its fifth straightCalhoun County title and seventh in the past eight seasons.
Anniston (7-3) was such an overwhelming favorite that the Bulldogs were the choice for the top seed even though Bullock had gotten caught up in a faculty meeting and didn’t arrive at the seeding meeting until his team had already received its sixth consecutive No. 1 seed.
“I’m gratified to be selected by my colleagues,” Bullock said, adding that he felt the reputation his teams have developed over the years has a role in the seeding process.
This season is Bullock’s 16th as head coach for the Anniston girls. Anniston currently has 11 Calhoun County tournament titles in 15 tries with Bullock at the helm.
For the boys bracket, 2020 tournament champion Oxford (6-2) took the No. 2 seed. White Plains (7-3) is No. 3, Jacksonville (4-4) is No. 4 and Piedmont (3-2) is No. 5.
Oxford’s girls (8-4) also received the No. 2 seed. Jacksonville (4-4) was No. 3 in the girls draw, Ohatchee (5-4) No. 4 and Piedmont (4-3) No. 5.
Saks principal Jody Whaley announced that games throughout the tournament would be scheduled at two-hour intervals and the gym cleared after every game for sanitizing. Attendance for any one game will be limited to 720. Tickets will only be available through GoFan.
Six games will be played on Jan. 18 and three each day Jan. 19 through Jan. 21. All four semifinal games will be played Jan. 22. Single game tickets are $7. For the Jan. 16, Jan. 18 and Jan. 22 dates, fans can purchase a full-day ticket for $20. For each of the three-game dates, full-day tickets will be $15. A ticket for both championship games will be available on GoFan for $12.
Individual game times were not announced at the seeding meeting. Whaley said he would make an effort to schedule schools with both a girls game and a boys game on the same date for back-to-back games.
In a “this year only” departure from usual tournament policy, the county’s principals have voted to allow schools to play non-tournament games during the week of the tournament after a team is eliminated from the tournament by a tournament loss.
“We’ve got to get some games in. It’s what’s best for the kids,” Whaley said.