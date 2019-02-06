There are many ways Anniston sophomore guard Allasha Dudley helps her team win. Sometimes she’s making interior passes to one of the Bulldogs’ 6-footers down around the basket. Sometimes she’s driving and scoring. Sometimes she’s drilling 3-point basket after 3-point basket after 3-point basket, breaking her opponent’s will.
In Wednesday’s Class 4A, Area 9 tournament championship game, a 75-27 rout of Talladega, was one of those 3-point baskets in bunches games for Dudley. She netted six treys over the first three quarters and scored a game-high 22 points despite playing sparingly in the fourth. Four of her 3-pointers came in the second quarter when Anniston outscored the Tigers 28-9 to open a 43-15 halftime advantage. She added five steals and four rebounds on her way to earning recognition as the tournament’s MVP.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been making shots consistently,” Dudley said. “Tonight, I just felt like, ‘My shot is going to go in.’ … Games when I’m not hitting, I kind of get down on myself but I know there’s always another way for me to score so when my shot’s not falling I just go to the basket or get to the free throw line or make my other teammates available. Games like today I always feel good because I helped my team and they just kept feeding me the ball so I knew they had confidence in me making the shots.”
Dudley’s big game along with double digit scoring from all-tournament team members Toniah Foster, Tekyia Jackson and Kiana Montgomery helped Anniston avoid a repeat of last year’s championship game loss. Montgomery contributed a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson scored 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Foster had 10 points and five rebounds.
“We just knew that we can’t let anybody come in our house like last year and beat us,” Dudley said. “We wanted to stay in our house for Monday so that we could have the advantage at home.”
As Area 9 champions, the Bulldogs (25-4) will host the Area 10 runner-up in a sub-regional game Monday. Their opponent will be decided Friday in Centre when Cherokee County and Jacksonville tangle for the Area 10 title.
Talladega, led by Trinity Webb with 10 points and Tiona Roberson with eight markers, also advanced to sub-regional but the Tigers will travel to play the Area 10 champions. Imani Booker joined Roberson and Webb on the all-tournament team from Talladega.
Beginning Monday, any loss ends the current season. Veteran Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock said defense would be the key for a deep run by his Bulldogs.
“I’m a fanatic about not covering open shooters and not putting pressure on the ball, letting them look over the defense and decide what they want to do. I try to force the issue on defense and sometimes we just don’t do that,” Bullock said, citing Jordyn Johnson and Asia Barclay as his most consistent defensive players.
Guard Anna Garrett had nine assists, seven points and six steals for Anniston. Barclay also made six steals and scored four points. Freshman reserve Shi Jackson’s 3-point basket with 5:42 to go earned the Bulldogs a 50-point lead at 71-21.
Other members of the all-tournament team were Jacy Littleton and Olivia McDaniel of Cleburne County and Jayla Morris and Keishaunna Strown of Lincoln.