Prep basketball: Anniston boys score win at Talladega

TALLADEGA -- Talladega trailed Anniston by 18 points with just over five minutes left in the second quarter, but the Tigers gave the home crowd a reason to roar back to life when sophomore Najeh Swain drilled a 3-pointer in the final 35 seconds to give the Tigers a one-point lead.
Talladega senior Arron Greene added a pair of free throws in the final seconds to complete the 26-5 run that allowed the Tigers to steal momentum away from the Bulldogs.
“I loved the intensity with which we played,” Talladega coach Ryan Dawson said. “That’s why this group right here, they’re going to fight going down or fight and get ahead. No lead is too safe or too big.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they found out just how tenuous a double-digit lead could be in the second half when Anniston used a 13-3 run to take a five-point lead into the third period that the Bulldogs would never relinquish in a 99-88 victory over Talladega (16-4).
Anniston senior Malcolm Carlisle dunked the ball moments before the final buzzer to finish with a game-high 34 points for the Bulldogs (20-5), but his best moments came beyond the arc, where he drained six 3-point shots through the first three periods.
“Man, he killed us in the first half,” Dawson said of Carlisle. “Shooting the 3s from deep back there. He is a great player.”
Three to know
—Anniston junior Antonio Kite scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half in what was an incredibly uneven performance for him offensively. Most of his shots seemed to hit the rim awkwardly, but the Bulldogs left the ball in his hands as they tried to run out the clock forcing him to the free-throw line often in the second half, where he scored 15 points.
—The Tigers missed more than 10 3-pointers as the game slipped away, but Green was there to make up for by scoring inside the paint three times to finish with a team-high 23 points.
—Scales finished with 20 points for the Tigers, and half of them came during Talladega’s big run at the end of the first half. The senior’s best sequence came in the final 67 seconds of the half when he drained a 3-pointer. He then followed that up by scoring two more points after stealing the subsequent inbounds pass.
Who Said
—Dawson on Scales’ performance: “He had a great night tonight and he is getting better. He is having great games these last few days. … We need him down the stretch to play like he played tonight.”
—Dawson on the game plan for Kite: “We tried to run two guys at him, and wear him down fullcourt. … It was effective in spurts but he is a great player. There was no way we were going to stop him, but we did slow him down in spurts.”
Next Up
—Anniston hosts Lincoln on Friday at 6 p.m. Tonight’s loss concludes the regular season for the Tigers. Talladega will return to the court on Wednesday in the Class 5A, Area 8 tournament. The Tigers will host Clay Central at 6 p.m.