LINCOLN — Kwame Milton scored 30 points to lead Anniston High School’s boys basketball team past Class 4A, Area 9 foe Lincoln 84-68 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs sent a message in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 35-13 lead. Anniston opened the game on a 10-0 run.
Brian Garrett scored five straight points to make it 10-5, but that’s as close as Lincoln got for the rest of the contest.
Anniston outscored Lincoln 25-8 the rest of the quarter. The Bulldogs had it going from behind the arc as they hit four 3s during the run, which included three in a row.
Milton scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a pair of layups off turnovers.
Antonio Kite scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (6-2). Tahj Jones scored 13. Malcolm Harvey finished with 12, which included a reverse dunk from under the basket that brought the capacity crowd to its feet.
“We shot it well in the first half. … Tahj Jones hit two 3-pointers, and that really gave us momentum,” Anniston head coach Torrey Brown said. “Even late down the stretch, when they were making a run, it seemed like he hit one and Milton hit another one to give us a little bit more cushion. It was just good to see the ball go in tonight.”
Anniston girls 82, Lincoln 24: Anniston improved to 2-2 and will play Talladega on the road Tuesday.
Anniston’s top performers:
—Allasha Dudley 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals
—Kiana Montgomery, 18 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals
—Anna Garrett 10 points, three assists, two steals
—Shiwana Jackson, 10 points, seven rebounds