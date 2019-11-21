It didn’t take long for even a casual observer to notice which team was returning three starters from a squad that lost by two in a Northeast Regional championship game last season and which team had just three players with any varsity experience at all.
Kwame Milton opened the game with a 3-point basket from the left wing, Antonio Kite drilled three treys in the first quarter, and Malcolm Harvey slammed down baskets on consecutive possessions midway through the first as Anniston's boys dominated Weaver 58-25 on Thursday. It was the first home game for the Bulldogs.
When the 6-foot-5 Harvey wasn’t jamming home buckets from above the rim he was blocking shots, changing shots and deflecting passes.
“Malcolm Harvey is about 6-5, 6-6, and can really jump,” Anniston head coach Torry Brown said. “He’s got a really big wingspan. I don’t know how many shots he blocked but he changed just as many as he blocked tonight. That was big.”
Kite, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, finished with 27 points and led Anniston in scoring for the fourth consecutive game. He had five 3-pointers. Kite’s points seemed to come in waves. He scored 12 in the first quarter as the Bulldogs built a 22-8 lead and 12 in the third when Anniston extended its 34-14 halftime lead to 56-18.
“He was really trying to get others involved instead of hunting his own shot,” Brown said of Kite’s first half performance. “The third quarter, I don’t know how many he scored, but he was really looking for his shot and he needed to.”
Harvey scored six points in Anniston’s third-quarter outburst and ended with 14 points. Milton tallied five points. Point guard Mark Toyer had four points. Jordan Ferrell and Alex Teague each had a 3-point basket in the first half. Teague was most excited when he planted himself and took a charge early in the second quarter. Troy Hall, up from the ‘B’ team to give Brown eight players with Tahj Jones at a leadership conference, had two points.
Anniston improved to 3-1 despite the absence of four players currently playing football — A.J. Brown, Tyree Carmichael, Daveon Dukes and Khalil Peoples.
“The thing about not having everybody right now is I think it’s going to help us. Once we get everybody back and get everybody in basketball shape, I think it’s going to allow us to be a really, really versatile team going down the stretch,” Brown said.
Weaver struggled to score, from the field and at the free throw line, and dropped to 0-3. Head coach Marcus Herbert saw signs of improvement.
“Better effort, better effort,” Herbert said. “The first two games we didn’t show that and tonight against a quality team like Anniston — the scoreboard doesn’t show it, of course — but I saw our guys really competing for four quarters and that’s what I wanted to see.”
Austin Bryant, Marcello D’Ambrosia and Kyle Knight each tallied five points for the Bearcats. Taylor Thompson scored four points.
Weaver hosts Westbrook Christian tonight. Anniston’s next game will be Monday against Plainview in the second game of the Plainview Thanksgiving tournament. Hamilton and Hewitt-Trussville meet in the opening game. Monday’s winners will play in the championship game Tuesday after the consolation game for third place between Monday’s losing teams.