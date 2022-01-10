Prep basketball: Alexandria sweeps Saks

SAKS — Alexandria’s 71-41 victory over Saks on Monday was a tale of two halves … one that reminded of where the Valley Cubs were this time a year ago and one that more resembles what this season’s team can be.
It was about this time last season when Alexandria found its groove in a run to the Calhoun County semifinals and Northeast Regional finals.
Julian Wright and D’Anthony Walton led four Valley Cubs in double figures with 16 points apiece and turned a slow start into a 30-point victory at Saks.
This after Alexandria’s girls got 26 points from Ashley Phillips and 23 from Jordyn Walker en route to a 63-22 victory over Saks.
Alexandria’s boys improved to 7-1. This comes nearly a week after they broke into the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll as the No. 8 team in Class 5A and received the No. 4 seed in the Calhoun County tournament, which starts Friday.
The Valley Cubs play key Area 11 games against St. Clair County and Lincoln before playing their Jan. 19 county opener after the double bye afforded to top-four seeds. They will play the survivor between No. 5 seed Saks, No. 12 Jacksonville Christian and No. 13 Ohatchee.
Alexandria came into last year’s county tournament seeded No. 7, low enough to play on the first day after a slow start to the season. The Valley Cubs made a run to the county semifinals, falling 47-42 to eventual champion Oxford, and carried that momentum forward to the Northeast Regional finals.
The sense going into last year’s county tournament was that Alexandria was better than its record and seed, and the Valley Cubs found themselves at county.
This year, Alexandria’s has a good record and top-four seed, but Monday’s game at Saks showed both sides of a talented team. The Valley Cubs were locked in a 20-20 tie before going on a 13-0 run late in the second quarter then a 10-0 run to start the third.
“Sometimes, the kids, just, it’s kind of hard to get motivated,” Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “I don’t know. Tonight, we started slow, and I just didn’t like our body language and didn’t like our effort.
“You owe to these people that pay six or eight bucks to come to a ballgame. You owe them your best effort. I didn’t think we did that in the first half.”
Wright’s two dunks were part of the run that kick-started Alexandria’s surge. Walton’s two 3-pointers to start the third quarter seemed to show a cranked engine, as well.
Alexandria built a 61-35 lead by third quarter’s end and led by 30 points twice in the fourth quarter.
Collin Taylor, who hit four of five 3-pointers en route to 13 points, said he sees similarities between Alexandria now and this time a year ago.
“But I feel like we’re old enough,” he said. “We know what to do. It’s really no excuses.”
Alexandria did lose all-state center Landan Williams to graduation, but that’s meant a bigger role for Wright in the post.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior has shown flashes recently. His performance Monday included eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.
“Julian has really come a long way in the last two games,” Johnson said. “His intensity level has really picked up and his effort. He’s just more aggressive.
“He’s getting better, and it’s his senior year. That’s what should be happening.”
Alexandria also got 11 points from Javais McGhee and shot 65 percent from the floor (31 of 47) overall. The Valley Cubs also held a 37-19 rebounding edge.
“Their length took over,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We just have a hard time matching up with them, just in terms of size.
“We played good for a little while. About half way through the second quarter, their size and length took over.”
Sean Parnell paced Saks with 12 points. Rickey Garrett added nine and Shon Elston eight as the Wildcats fell to 7-5.
“We’ve got a couple of more games to iron some things out,” Miller said. “We’re probably still behind a lot of teams around here as far as games played (because of Saks’ semifinal run in football).
“We just need to get out here and play. Hopefully, we can get hot going into next week.”
As for Alexandria’s look as a potential county contender, the Valley Cubs lost their season-opener to top seed Jacksonville, 71-62. They would likely play again in the county semifinals.
No. 2 seed Oxford and No. 3 Anniston await on the other side of the bracket.
“They’ve got the length that’s required to match up with somebody like Jacksonville or Oxford or Anniston,” Miller said. “The top four are four pretty strong teams.”
Girls
Alexandria 63, Saks 22: Phillips scored 21 of her 26 points in the first three quarters, and Walker 13 in the fourth and 19 in the second half.
Walker made four 3-pointers, all in the second half, as Alexandria improved to 9-7.
“Both of them did what they’re supposed to do,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “Jordyn hit some threes tonight, which was good.
“It was good to see two of them score a lot.”
Alexandria’s girls also have area games with St. Clair County and Lincoln before opening county play Monday against the Saks-Wellborn winner.
“We’re improving,” Kiker said. “We’ve just got to keep improving.”
Keilynn Williams led Saks with 10 points.