Prep basketball: Alexandria sweeps Saks on senior night

ALEXANDRIA — Senior night was one to remember for Alexandria as the Valley Cubs' boys took down Saks 64-52 on Friday night.
“It was a good measuring stick and a good warm-up game for next Tuesday,” Alexandria head coach Jason Johnson said. “We didn’t handle the ball real well, which was kind of disappointing, but hopefully this weekend through practice we can work through that.”
D’Anthony Walton led the Valley Cubs with 19 points. Julian Wright posted 12 points.
“Hopefully, our energy and efforts are going to be there,” Johnson said on what he expects in next week's area tournament. “Whenever you win on senior night with all the distractions, it’s always a good thing.”
Saks was led by Sean Parnell, who posted 22 points, while Shon Eslton contributed 14 points.
The Valley Cubs were able to find early momentum with a 3-pointer from Collin Taylor capping off their 16-point first quarter.
As the student section came to life, the Valley Cubs followed suit, racking up eight straight points on the Wildcats to begin the second quarter. Parnell was able to connect on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to slim Alexandria’s lead, as the score sat at 28-18 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, Saks brought an up-tempo offense that trimmed the deficit to just one point. The Valley Cubs bounced back, wearing down the Wildcats and regaining a lead. However, Saks responded, and the score sat at 40-37 at the beginning of the final period.
Alexandria began the fourth quarter with five straight points, led by Drake Davis. The Valley Cubs continued to wear down the Wildcats and achieved a 15-point lead with three minutes to play.
After four points in four seconds from Saks, Alexandria’s lead was trimmed to 10. Despite the strong attempt at a comeback, the Wildcats simply couldn’t answer the challenge.
Girls
Alexandria 46, Saks 13: The Valley Cubs showed out in their final home game of the season as they cruised past Saks on their senior night.
Senior Ashley Phillips, who signed with Jacksonville State to play softball, was recognized for reaching 1,500 career points. She led the Valley Cubs with 17 points on the night.
Jill Cockrell finished with 10 points of her own.
After Alexandria started the matchup on a dominant 10-1 run, Saks was able to land its first field goal of the night with a 3-pointer from Keilynn Williams.
After a quiet start to the second quarter, the Wildcats found some momentum, scoring four straight points.
A flurry of turnovers and fouls to close out the half left both teams going into the locker room cold, as the score sat at 15-8 with Alexandria leading.
Saks struck quickly with a 3-pointer from Kendale Welch to start the third.
Alexandria quickly retaliated with one of its own, making the score at 18-11.
This pair of threes sparked a 14-0 run for the Cubs, capped off by a layup from Phillips. Saks was left scoreless in the third quarter aside from its early 3-pointer.
A trio of 3-pointers, two from Alexandria to start the final quarter, continued the Valley Cubs’ commanding second half.
Despite Saks putting up the last points of the game with a layup from Kennedy Robinson, the Alexandria defense proved to be too much for the Wildcats to handle.