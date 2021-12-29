Prep basketball: Alexandria proves too tall for Piedmont in Champions' tournament title game

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria added Piedmont to the growing list of teams the Valley Cubs have defeated in the championship game of the annual Champions Sports Academy Christmas basketball tournament for boys. The Valley Cubs beat the Bulldogs 66-41 in Wednesday’s championship game.
Alexandria (5-1) has now won three consecutive Champions’ titles. Alexandria defeated Boaz in the inaugural tournament in 2016, lost to Etowah in 2017, then beat Southside in 2018, Fort Payne in 2019 and Piedmont yesterday. There was no tournament in 2020.
Piedmont (7-4) would likely have struggled even under ideal circumstances against Alexandria’s lineup of 6-foot Javais McGhee, 6-2 Collin Taylor, 6-3 Kory Cargal, 6-4 D’Anthony Walton and 6-6 Julian Wright. Circumstances were far from ideal for the Bulldogs.
Junior guard Alex Odam, Piedmont’s scoring leader and primary ball handler, suffered an ankle injury in his team’s semifinal win over Fort Payne on Tuesday and was unable to play against Alexandria. Afterward, JoJo Odam, Piedmont’s head coach and Alex’s father, said his son’s injury was “a pretty bad sprain” which could sideline him as much as two to three weeks.
“That may be the biggest team around as far as I know,” the elder Odam said of Alexandria. “They are huge. … “We were going to shoot it and get back, try not to get beat in transition.”
That plan worked for the first five minutes. Cole Wilson’s 3-point basket at 3:02 of the first quarter put the Bulldogs up 7-5. Twenty seconds later, Taylor’s trey from the left wing put Alexandria up 8-7, and the Cubs never trailed again.
“We did have a distinct size advantage over them so we like to use that,” Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “We did keep them from getting more than one shot usually every possession. That’s key. That means the other team’s going to have to shoot it pretty good.”
Wilson, a freshman, netted two more 3-point baskets in the second quarter and senior Omarion Foster had one. When the half ended, Alexandria led 30-22.
The Bulldogs got the first point of the second half but Alexandria followed with a 9-0 run that started Piedmont’s demise. A steal and a basket by Cargal started the spurt. Taylor scored on a put-back. Walton, the tournament MVP, netted a 3-point shot from the top and Wright scored on a baseline drive.
“We were struggling putting the ball through the goal early, really the first two quarters, but I thought we picked it up a little better in the second half,” Johnson said.
Odam saw the early third quarter as the turning point.
“We talk about it all the time. Basketball is a game of runs,” the Piedmont coach said. “We know they’re going to go on a run. We’ve just got to match it with a run and we just didn’t match it with a run. We couldn’t make up that difference. That was the run that got us, we felt.”
Walton had three triples on his way to a game-high 25 points. Taylor had two treys and scored 15 points. Wright finished with 10 points, six in the fourth quarter when Alexandria fed him the ball in the low post. McGhee, the Valley Cubs’ point guard, ended with eight points.
Wilson led Piedmont with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. Ishmael Bethel had 11 points off the bench for the Bulldogs.
Wright joined Walton on the all-tournament team for Alexandria. Odam and Foster, who took over as Piedmont’s ball-handling guard, were all-tournament for Piedmont.