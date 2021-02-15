Prep basketball: Alexandria girls have heart, but Ramsay has size and depth

Alexandria rallied twice from big deficits but in the end Ramsay’s advantages in size and depth carried the Rams past the Valley Cubs 59-52 in a Class 5A girls sub-regional basketball game at Alexandria on Monday.
Alexandria head coach Craig Kiker described the Rams as “big, fast and athletic” and said some earlier Alexandria teams might have been intimidated by Ramsay’s defensive pressure.
“This team wasn’t. That’s a testament to their character,” Kiker said. “I was extremely proud of them.”
Alexandria trailed 15-4 with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter but went on an 11-0 run to close out the first period. The surge started when Ashley Phillips grabbed a rebound and dribbled the length of the court for a layup with 2:10 left. Jordyn Walker scored a driving basket and a free throw and Sarah Pelham added a basket on a drive. Phillips netted two free throws with 52.8 seconds on the clock then nailed a two-point basket off the dribble just before the horn sounded.
Ramsay held leads of 30-26 at halftime and 44-36 after three quarters. Alexandria outscored Ramsay 12-2 in the first half of the fourth quarter. Phillips, who was 12 of 12 at the foul line for the game, knotted the score at 46-46 with one-and-the-bonus at the stripe with 4:18 left. After a miss by Ramsay, TyShica Woodgett pulled in an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back for a 48-46 lead.
Ramsay closed the game on an 11-4 run.
Phillips led Alexandria in scoring with a game-high 25 points. Walker finished with 12 points and was 4 of 4 on free throws. Jill Cockrell, whose 3-point basket narrowed Ramsay’s to 46-44, had six points, five in the fourth quarter. Pelham and Woodgett, the Cubs’ two seniors, tallied five and four points, respectively.