Prep basketball; Alexandria boys win Champions Sports Academy summer tournament

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria High School boys basketball team downed Springville High School on Friday to win the Champions Sports Academy summer tournament in a tight 38-37 game.
The tournament has some rule variations compared to the normal Alabama High School Athletic Association rules. The teams compete in two 20-minute running-clock halves. To help speed up the game, shooting fouls result in one free throw counting two or three points. However, with under one minute remaining in the second half, the game returns to normal rules.
“They played hard, that's the main thing,” Alexandria head coach Will Ginn said. “I felt like they gave it all they had. It wasn’t real pretty, but they played hard and that’s all we can ask out of the kids.”
Springville forced the issue in the first half. The Tigers led after the opening 20 minutes of play by a score of 19-16. The halftime adjustments made were clear for the Valley Cubs as they came out of the break on a 8-2 scoring run, forcing Springville to take a timeout after five minutes of play.
The two teams battled the remaining 15 minutes of action with multiple lead changes and ties. Alexandria was able to capture a one-point victory with a made free throw being the difference maker.
“We have a mostly young team,” Ginn said. “Sometimes they need some confidence, so we played a couple teams that gave them a little confidence. We also played a couple teams that were tough. So both are good in the summer.
“I’m excited about this season. As a coach all you can ask for is for kids to come, listen and work hard. This group does that. I’m excited about coaching them, and I think they’re excited about playing. We’ll just see how far they can go.”