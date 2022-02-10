Prep basketball: Alexandria boys, girls fall in area tournament title games

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s boys beat Moody twice during the regular season by a combined 40 points. Imagine their shock, staring down a 22-point deficit at halftime against the Blue Devils in Thursday’s Class 5A, Area 11 final.
The Valley Cubs fought back to within two, but missed opportunities down the stretch and point guard Javais McGhee fouling out with 5:30 to play proved too much to overcome.
Davion Dozier’s 23 points and 15 from Tyre Brown Jr. helped Moody overcome D’Anthony Walton’s 26-point outburst, 69-62, in Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium.
Moody earned the right to play host to its sub-regional game against Leeds on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
A loss sent Alexandria on the road to play its sub-regional, at Area 10 champion Ramsay, which beat the Valley Cubs 71-45 in the regular season.
Then again, there’s the regular season, and then there’s postseason.
“Maybe our guys have learned a lesson from this,” Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “You’ve got to come out and play every night.
“We just got too far in the hole.”
The loss in the boys game wasn’t Alexandria’s only setback of the night. The girls lost 50-42 in their area final with Moody, sending the Valley Cubs on the road to play Area 10 champion Ramsay on Monday at 6 p.m.
Moody will play host to Carver-Birmingham. Sub-regional winners advance to the Northeast Regional.
Both Alexandria teams earned the right to host their area tourneys by virtue of winning regular-season titles. Alexandria’s girls split with Moody in the regular season, beating the Blue Devils 63-37 on Jan. 6.
The boys beat Moody 59-49 and 77-47 during the regular season, but Johnson saw ominous signs in Tuesday’s area openers. Moody, which lost to Lincoln 85-82 earlier this season but turned the tables 70-34 on Jan. 11, did it again Tuesday, beating the Golden Bears 84-53.
“I saw a very good team Tuesday night that demolished Lincoln, so I was worried all day,” he said.
The Blue Devils’ momentum carried into the first half of Thursday’s area final. Three Dozier 3-pointers, a Mason Trimm trey and Carson Dillashaw’s banked-in three from the top of the key helped Moody build a 26-9 lead by first quarter’s end.
The lead swelled to 40-18 by halftime, but the Valley Cubs came out of hibernation.
“We just wanted to win, obviously,” Walton said. “We didn’t really want to go to Ramsay or Leeds. We wanted to play at home.”
Alexandria started feeding center Julian Wright III, who scored nine of his 11 points in the second half, seven in the third quarter. His follow-up slam on a Collin Taylor miss brought Alexandria within 47-38 by the end of the third quarter.
The Valley Cubs worked the Moody lead down to 52-48 on Evan Snow’s 3-pointer with 4:53 to play and 57-55 on Walton’s long three from the top at 1:35.
Caden Helms answered quickly with a layup, but Walton drove to the hoop to make it 59-57 at 1:06.
After an Alexandria timeout, Kory Cargal fouled Dozier, who hit the first of two free throws. Wright lost control of the rebound on Dozier’s miss, and the ball fell out of bounds, forcing Snow to foul. Helms hit one of two free throws to make it 61-57 at 1:02.
Taylor missed a three on Alexandria’s end, and Brown hit two free throws to make it 63-57 at 47.9 seconds.
Walton missed a three on Alexandria’s ensuing possession, and Moody made free throws down the stretch.
“Every time we would get close, it seemed like we would trip ourselves and do something,” Johnson said. “We’d turn it over or miss free throws or just little things, and we just never could quite get over the hump.
“At least we had a little fight to us in the second half. Maybe we can carry that over to next week.”
Girls
Moody 50, Alexandria 42: Tarryn Woodall’s putback gave Moody a 39-38 lead with 3:03 to play, and Alexandria never regained the edge.
An Ashley Phillips drive brought Alexandria within 41-40 at 2:01, and Jordyn Walker’s drive brought the Valley Cubs within 43-42 at 1:28. Each time, Moody answered … first with center Kendall Stephens’ bucket in the paint then with two Tori Pyles free throws.
Stephens and Pyles led Moody with 12 points apiece. Their work in the paint proved decisive.
“They outrebounded us really bad in the second half, and that was the difference in the game,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “We did a good job of fronting after she started scoring in the first half, but didn’t do a good job of fronting her in the second half.”
Phillips led all scorers with 19 points against Moody’s 1-2-2 zone, doing most of her damage at the foul line. She hit 15 of 18 free throws, 11 of 12 in the first half.
Walker, who hit Alexandria’s lone 3-pointer, finished with eight points.
“We didn’t attack enough, and then we didn’t make that extra pass,” Kiker said. “We shot 16 threes, and we should’ve shot 30 threes. We didn’t make the extra pass, though.”