Prep basketball: Alexandria boys drop OT thriller in sub-regional showdown with Moody

MOODY — Alexandria senior Antonio Ross made plays on both ends of the floor all night, but he struggled with his shot early. Then with the game on the line, Ross delivered twice. 

First, he knocked down a game-tying shot with 13.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Then, when his teammate missed a free throw, Ross grabbed the rebound and went up to tie the game once again with 54.3 seconds left in the overtime period of Alexandria’s 68-65 loss at Moody on Tuesday night in the Class 5A sub-region round.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep