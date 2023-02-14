Prep basketball: Alexandria boys drop OT thriller in sub-regional showdown with Moody

MOODY — Alexandria senior Antonio Ross made plays on both ends of the floor all night, but he struggled with his shot early. Then with the game on the line, Ross delivered twice.
First, he knocked down a game-tying shot with 13.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Then, when his teammate missed a free throw, Ross grabbed the rebound and went up to tie the game once again with 54.3 seconds left in the overtime period of Alexandria’s 68-65 loss at Moody on Tuesday night in the Class 5A sub-region round.
“That is who Ross is,” Alexandria coach Will Ginn said. “Just a competitor. He wants to win so bad, and that is who I like to go to war with people like that, that just get out there and compete. That is what it is all about. So, I couldn’t be prouder of his effort.”
In addition to his clutch baskets, Ross finished the evening at least 10 rebounds to pace the Valley Cubs.
Moody threatened to rout Alexandria multiple times on Tuesday night, including when the Blue Devils took a 13-point lead with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Valley Cubs didn’t blink.
Instead, they ended the quarter on a 12-2 run and eventually tied the game up with 4:05 to play in regulation. The Valley Cubs never trailed by more than four points for the rest of the way, but they could not answer Moody senior Carson Dillashaw’s game-winning basket with 30 seconds left in the game.
“I’m proud of their effort,” Ginn said. “They fought hard. I mean, it was do or die. I didn’t expect anything less out of this group.”
— Sophomore Quendavion McDowell scored nine of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. For a stretch, Moody’s defense simply had no answer for his play in the post.
— McDowell was joined in double figures by fellow Valley Cubs, senior Kory Cargal and sophomore Jaylen Henderson, who finished with 12 and 13 points, respectively.
— Both teams struggled at the free-throw line on Tuesday. Moody converted only six of 18 attempts in the win. The Blue Devils were particularly cold in the fourth quarter and overtime when they combined to miss eight of 10 free throws, including a potential game-winner taken with 0.3 seconds left in regulation. Despite those struggles, Caden Helms knocked down a second free-throw attempt after missing the first, with 11.7 seconds to all but guarantee that the Blue Devils would either win in the first overtime period or survive to see a second one.
— Alexandria converted only seven of 16 free-throw attempts. However, the Valley Cubs made three of six across the fourth quarter and overtime periods.
— These two teams split their meetings in the regular season. Moody won the first matchup 71-39 back in December, but the Valley Cubs won the rematch 76-72 on Jan. 5.
— Ginn on McDowell: “He is a young kid. He stepped up tonight, but we had a lot of guys step up. … We got to struggle, couldn’t find any points, and he did a good job.”
— Ginn on the season: “We had a lot of guys that is was their first time playing on this stage, and it was kind of an up and down year, but I couldn’t be prouder of them, and they are just a good group of guys, and I look forward to what we are going to be down the road. But I couldn’t be prouder of the effort or the leadership we had on this team.”
— Moody coach Chad Bates on the win: “It could have went either way. Alexandria did a great job. They pressured us. We didn’t handle it at times, and then we did really well at times. So it was one of those games. They fought, we fought, and then we were just lucky enough to get the win at the end.”
— Moody will face Guntersville at Jax State on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
— This concludes Alexandria’s season.
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep