Prep basketball: After quarantine adventures, Pleasant Valley survives adventure with Ohatchee

PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley’s boys basketball team spent a month quarantining or waiting out its coach’s quarantine. The Raiders know something about weathering a storm.
It came in handy against scrappy Ohatchee on Friday.
Playing its second game since returning enough players to play, but still missing a few, Pleasant Valley got two key free throws from Zeke Johnson with seven seconds remaining and held off Ohatchee 51-47 at home.
“We’re in survival mode,” said first-year Raiders boys’ coach Brad Hood, whose duties switched from the girls’ team after last season. “That’s all we are.
“Two-week quarantine, and I couldn’t see them, then a two-week quarantine, and they couldn’t see me.”
Pleasant Valley baseball coach Chris Youngman worked with the Raiders for a couple of games before enough regular personnel returned. Hood had one practice with the team ahead of its 77-27 loss at Piedmont on Thursday.
Pleasant Valley must play three more games before Damon Parr, Joshua Ballew and Pelham Parris return. Parr and Pelham are on quarantine, and Ballew awaits a credit from a dual-enrollment class to regain eligibility.
All are expected to return by a Christmas tournament in Gadsden.
Hood returned from the team’s quarantine for two practices then immediately quarantined, after COVID-19 forced the girls’ team to quarantine. Daughter Gracie Hood is a junior guard, so contact tracing snagged her dad.
Brad Hood split his roster Friday so the junior-varsity team could play a game before the girls’ team. The varsity team played with seven.
“We’re sitting at 2-2 without, to me, one of the better players in the county (Ballew) in 1A-3A,” Brad Hood said. “Damon is 6-6, 300, so he’s not going to get pushed around.”
The Raiders got it done without those players Friday.
“We haven’t been able to have practice all together, and it’s been a struggle,” Johnson said. “We know that we’re a good enough team that, even without all our best players, we can still win.”
Pleasant Valley fought off a spirited comeback from Ohatchee (0-5).
Indians coach Bryant Ginn called timeout after Jacob Teal hit a 3-pointer to put Pleasant Valley up 24-5 at 3:24 of the second quarter. Led by Trey Pesnell’s 20 points, Ohatchee launched its gradual rally.
The Indians closed to within 29-13 at halftime and 37-32 by the end of the third quarter.
“We’re slow starters, and I’ve been kind of chalking it up to we had six practices and four games, five games, whatever it’s been,” Ginn said. “That’s frustrating, but once we get going and kind of play together, that gets us going offensively.”
Pleasant Valley bulged back out to a 44-35 lead on Johnson’s fast-break take at 4:38, but Pesnell’s personal nine-point run rallied the Indians. His 3-pointer made it 44-40 at 3:20, and his drive and two free throws on consecutive possessions closed the gap to 46-44.
Ohatchee closed to within 46-45 when Konnor Baswell hit the second of two free throws at 1:42 and 49-47 on Baswell’s bucket with eight seconds left.
After an Ohatchee timeout, Johnson found himself at the foul line with seven seconds left. On a night when both teams struggled at the foul line, each shooting an airball, he hit both to make it a four-point game.
“I didn’t do too hot most of the game,” said Johnson, who finished with four points. “I wasn’t hitting my shots, and then I had to make it for the team, when it counted.”
Garrett Cranmer and Justin Winningham paced Pleasant Valley with 14 points apiece to help the Raiders hold off an area opponent.
“It’s building character,” Brad Hood said. “This adversity, it can make you or break you, and they understand that they’re going to try to let it make them.”
Girls
Ohatchee 63, Pleasant Valley 39: Tori Vice poured in 22 points, and Jorda Crook added 16 as Ohatchee (4-4) rolled past outsized Pleasant Valley (0-7).
“By far, this was the best game Tori has played this year,” Ginn said. “She saw a lot of passes and made a lot of good passes. It’s not just about her scoring.
“For us, it’s find people in transition and get the ball to the open player. That’s how much she’s just matured since her eighth-grade year.”
Vice scored 18 of her points in the first half and enjoyed being on the right side of a lopsided score.
“When I was younger, things like this happened, and it feels good to get it back,” she said.
Pleasant Valley just came back off of a two-week quarantine and had one practice before playing.
“I can’t say a whole lot,” said Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris, who bounced back from his bout with COVID-19. “We were drained there in the second half, and they pulled away.
“Hopefully, by the end of the year, if we keep playing and get some practices in, we’ll be in better shape.”