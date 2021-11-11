Prep basketball: After newcomer Phillips rains tacos, Broom rains points as Jacksonville puts up 104 points in opener

JACKSONVILLE — If there was ever doubt that a well-established Jacksonville basketball team would accept a new four-star presence, Cade Phillips came up with the slam-dunk way to his new teammates’ hearts … taco bar.
The Golden Eagles’ new 6-foot-8 center and son of former Anniston High standout John David Phillips had the team over for dinner Wednesday, one night before Thursday’s season-opener against Faith Christian.
“It’s kind of something I’ve always enjoyed doing, just getting the guys together and turning it into more of a brotherhood, being one together,” Cade Phillips said.
John Broom poured in 49 points and Phillips added 19 as Jacksonville rolled to a 104-59 victory Thursday, giving a full home student section and two-thirds-full upper bleachers big dreams about what the Golden Eagles can be when the full brotherhood finally does take the floor.
Jacksonville (1-0) played Thursday with six players. Six more, all football players who will play in Friday’s second-round playoff game at American Christian, sat on the bench in powder-blue shooting shirts.
The power-blues included twins Cam and Caden Johnson, Q Long and Jae-Taj Morris, all familiar names among Jacksonville athletes. The Johnson twins made their name in basketball before coming out for football this season.
Phillips, who transferred to Jacksonville from Westbrook Christian, played his first official game with Jacksonville. Ironically, his first basket, a two-handed dunk to give the Golden Eagles a 6-0 lead, initially drew a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
Officials reversed the technical after huddling and determining that a Faith player was near enough to Phillips’ swinging legs to justify his hanging onto the rim.
“I’ve always been taught, protect yourself at all costs,” Phillips said. “A full-speed, two-hand dunk, and your feet swing up, and someone walks under you. You’ve always got to feel people below you.
“I knew they’d blow it, but that happens a good bit that they’ll blow a technical and talk about it and be like, yeah, there was somebody under the basket. It was pretty funny that it was the first basket in my career here.”
Just a junior, Phillips comes to Jacksonville with nine reported Division I offers, including offers from Alabama and Auburn. Rivals.com lists him as a four-star prospect.
He joins a team with several established options but brings a height dimension Jacksonville has lacked in recent years. First-year Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow also lauds Phillips’ toughness and practice habits.
“He’s already become a vocal leader, but he’s also leading by example,” Morrow said.
Morrow comes to the head-coaching job with five years experience as an assistant under Cordell Hunt at Jacksonville and 12 years under Daryl Hamby at Weaver before that.
Morrow says he “learned a ton” from Hamby and said “90 percent” of what this Jacksonville team does came from Hamby’s playbook. That includes being a players’ coach who lets talent flourish.
Jacksonville has plenty of guards and good ones, but Phillips gets chances to handle the ball. He finished with a team-high seven assists Thursday.
He ended the first half by bringing the ball up the court, dribbling right and swishing a 3-pointer.
“Coach Morrow is really helping us prepare for the next level,” Phillips said. “We’re playing a really next-level style game, and it’s allowing us to not have restrictions because we have a lot of mentally smart guys with decision making.
“He’s like, ‘I’m going to guide you all,’ but he said he’s not going to control us.”
Phillips’ makeup includes influence from his father, a well-known sports figure in the area and around the state. He was an all-state quarterback at Anniston and played for Alabama.
“He’s said, ‘Just stay true to who God made you to be,’” the younger Phillips said. “That’s really what I’ve done.
“I’m never going to be the best scorer in the country. That’s not true to myself. I’m going to be the best whatever else I can be. I take pride in defense and rebounding.”
As much as Jacksonville’s season-opener was Phillips’ coming-out party at his new school, Broom had a scoring party. Also a junior with offers, including Mississippi State, he poured in 30 of his 49 points in the first half, as the Golden Eagles built a 57-40 lead.
Morrow called Broom’s performance “kind of a silent 49.”
“I know that sounds crazy,” Morrow said. “I knew he was scoring, but there for a while, it was kind of, not even, but we were spreading it out a little bit. …
“He’s the silent type. He’s not the rah-rah type. He leads by example.”
Jacksonville also got 16 points from Julian Hill, including three 3-pointers. His four assists featured alley-oop passes to Phillips and Broom for dunks.
“We’re going to be fun to watch,” Broom said. “It was fun playing out here.”
Faith (0-1) got 18 points from Ethan Richerzhagen, 11 from Colton Pahman and 10 from Thomas Curlee. The Lions hung in for the better part of the first half, leading 30-26 in the second quarter before Jacksonville switched to a zone defense and separated with a 17-6 run.
First-year Faith coach Cory Hughes saw plenty to like about his Class 1A team against top 4A competition.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Hughes said. “Everybody was thinking this was a joke, us playing Jacksonville, but kind of the idea behind it was, we know Jacksonville is going to be good. We wanted to play them before they got done with football and didn’t have all of their guys.
“This game couldn’t have gone better for us. We just wanted to come in, work our stuff and see if it will work against a really good team.”