Prep basketball: A Roc at rest, but Oxford passes test

OXFORD — Oxford’s boys learned to play without Roc Taylor during the football-basketball overlap, learned how to play with him when he returned, and got another look without its rebounding machine Friday.
The look without Taylor going into postseason didn’t look so bad.
Zondrick Garrett fought through a tight zone for 22 points, and the Yellow Jackets surged in the fourth quarter to beat Gadsden City 73-63 in their regular-season finale.
Oxford (19-8) gets a week to wait out the first round of their Class 6A, Area 13 tournament, which the Yellow Jackets earned the right to host. Guaranteed a sub-regional berth as the regular-season winner of a three-team area, they and Taylor can take their time while Albertville and Fort Payne play for the right to take on Oxford.
Taylor tweaked his left ankle during the Calhoun County championship game Jan. 24, before finishing off a most-valuable-player performance against Anniston. He tweaked it again in Oxford’s Tuesday game against Robert S. Alexander.
To top that, the all-state wide receiver who pulling down SEC offers in football underwent a root canal Thursday, so Oxford coach Joe Van Meter rested him Friday.
Van Meter called Taylor’s ankle “better.”
“He’s going to be fine,” Van Meter said. “He had a root canal yesterday, and there was no reason to force anything. Our guys were fine.”
Senior Milas Jackson started in Taylor’s place, and Oxford overcame Gadsden City’s hot-shooting guards. Jayden Lawson poured in 25 points, and DeMarcus Macon added 19. They hit a combined eight 3-pointers.
Oxford also fought through a zone defense, with Garret drawing as many as four black jerseys to him.
“They were trying to get me out of the paint, and then on offense, they were trying to push me out of the way, so I wouldn’t be able to get the ball,” Garrett said.
Garrett still got his, and he got help. Justin Moore added 18 points, including two, high-flying dunks in transition. Kobe Warren and Rylan Houck added 10 points apiece.
Oxford turned a back-and-forth game into the Yellow Jackets’ game with a 25-point fourth-quarter. Their surge included a 14-4 spurt, starting with Taylor’s transition bucket to give them a 52-50 lead.
Garrett followed with a slam from Warren’s alleyoop pass, and Mont McClendon’s give-and-go capped the surge to make it 64-55.
“The bottom line, if you can get these guys to understand that, the surge came off our defense,” Van Meter said. “We got stops, and we rebounded the ball, or we got steals and pushed the ball in transition and got easy baskets.”
Garrett led Oxford with nine rebounds and Houck added six.
“Roc helps us so much rebounding, but I thought our guys did a great job,” Van Meter said. “For whatever reason, we struggled against their zone, but trust me, we’re going to work a lot against zone over the next couple of days.”