Prep baseball: White Plains handles Anniston in 4A, Area 9 opener and senior night

WHITE PLAINS — On an evening when seniors Miles Austin, Brock Burns, and Luke Messer were honored for their contribution to the White Plains baseball program, the bats came alive as the Wildcats beat Anniston 18-0 in their Class 4A, Area 9 opener.
“I feel like we’ve made a pretty good impact,” Burns said. “We’ve shown everybody how we can lead the team, and set a good example for the underclassmen that’s coming up to our class. I feel like that’s what it’s all about, is setting that example for them.”
Junior Cooper Tinney said that this senior class group means a lot and that they are “the core of the team.”
“Everybody respects them,” he added. “Everybody listens. They are the most important players on the team.”
White Plains’ Luke Richardson got the start on the mound and threw a complete game, which was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Wildcats compiled seven stolen bases in the game. They also took multiple bases due to wild pitches and passed balls. In fact, in the bottom of the third Messer scored on a passed ball from third. In the same inning, a botched pick-off move by Anniston scored Ashton Wallace from third.
In the bottom of the first, White Plains scored five runs to get off to a hot start. Austin got things going with a hard grounder to third that was mishandled by Anniston and resulted in him reaching first. He stole second and third before Richardson’s single to left scored him for the first run of the game.
The Wildcats added four more runs in the inning before Anniston’s Caleb Ackles, who was the Bulldogs’ starting pitcher, struck out Messer to end the inning. White Plains had five hits and five RBIs in their half of the first.
A quick three batters up and three out for Anniston in the top of the second resulted in the Wildcats’ confidence and momentum to grow. White Plains added four runs in the bottom half of the second, extending its lead to 9-0.
Austin got things started again in the second for the Wildcats after they nearly batted around in the first. He ripped a single to left then was replaced by pinch runner Dalton Luker who stole second. Richardson’s RBI triple to left-center then scored Luker to keep the bats sizzling in the inning.
White Plains then had Tinney get hit by a pitch for runner’s on the corners after the Richardson triple. Wallace popped up to right for a fly ball, but the Anniston defender lost it in the sun for another error. The play scored Richardson from third as the Wildcats continued to pour it on.
Braxton Curles followed Wallace with a two-RBI single to deep center field which scored both Tinney and Wallace. Aiden Kilgore’s pop-out to left ended the inning after the four runs came across.
Dillon Goodson came in for relief for Anniston in the bottom of the third, but the momentum the White Plains offense had built proved to be too strong. The Wildcats added six more runs in the third, pushing their lead to 15-0.
Three more runs came across in the bottom of the fourth for White Plains as they made lineup changes to get different guys some playing time. Coleman Ray came in to bat after Richardson was walked. Ray took a pitch to the helmet, then Flynn Tillison RBI single to left. Dawson Brown knocked in the final run of the game with a single to left.
“We’ve kind of been on a little skid, so it was good to come back on senior night,” White Plains coach Dawson Taylor said. “I talked to them before the game about starting to build momentum, finishing the season strong. Just a really good job coming out, staying focused, and taking care of business.”
White Plains and Anniston are set for a rematch Thursday, this time at Anniston. The game will continue action in 4A, Area 9 at 4:30 p.m.