 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: White Plains handles Anniston in 4A, Area 9 opener and senior night

Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

WHITE PLAINS — On an evening when seniors Miles Austin, Brock Burns, and Luke Messer were honored for their contribution to the White Plains baseball program, the bats came alive as the Wildcats beat Anniston 18-0 in their Class 4A, Area 9 opener.

“I feel like we’ve made a pretty good impact,” Burns said. “We’ve shown everybody how we can lead the team, and set a good example for the underclassmen that’s coming up to our class. I feel like that’s what it’s all about, is setting that example for them.”