Prep baseball: When Oxford, Donoho and Piedmont play in state playoffs

This week's schedule for the quarterfinals of the state high school baseball playoffs:
Donoho at Lindsay Lane Christian, Athens (DH), 2:30 p.m.
(Third game if needed to decide best-of-three series)
Donoho at Lindsay Lane Christian, Athens (If needed), 4 p.m.
Oxford at Hartselle (DH), 5 p.m.
(Third game if needed to decide best-of-three series)
Oxford at Hartselle, (If needed), 5 p.m.
Gordo at Piedmont (DH), 5 p.m.
(Third game if needed to decide best-of-three series)
Gordo at Piedmont (If needed), 1 p.m.
