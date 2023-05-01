 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: When Oxford, Donoho and Piedmont play in state playoffs

Oxford-Mtn Brook009.jpg

Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison pitched a shutout against Mountain Brook Friday in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

This week's schedule for the quarterfinals of the state high school baseball playoffs:

Wednesday

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.