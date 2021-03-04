You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: West leads Alexandria past Jacksonville

Baseball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Austin West had three hits and an RBI, and Alexandria beat Jacksonville 8-3 on Thursday.

West came one home run short of the cycle, hitting a bunt single, double and triple. His bunt single was part of the Valley Cubs' 7-run third inning, 

He also pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

Alexandria's other top performers:

— Jake Upton, two singles and two RBIs.

— Aaron Jonson, 1-for-4, two runs.

— Deshaun Foster, 1-for-3.

— Sam Wade, 1-for-3, run.

Jacksonville's top performers:

— Tito Canales, 2-for-4, two doubles.

— Coleman Oliver, 2-for-3. run.

— Jacoby Zackery, 2-for-3, two runs.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...