Prep baseball: West leads Alexandria past Jacksonville

ALEXANDRIA — Austin West had three hits and an RBI, and Alexandria beat Jacksonville 8-3 on Thursday.
West came one home run short of the cycle, hitting a bunt single, double and triple. His bunt single was part of the Valley Cubs' 7-run third inning,
He also pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.
Alexandria's other top performers:
— Jake Upton, two singles and two RBIs.
— Aaron Jonson, 1-for-4, two runs.
— Deshaun Foster, 1-for-3.
— Sam Wade, 1-for-3, run.
Jacksonville's top performers:
— Tito Canales, 2-for-4, two doubles.
— Coleman Oliver, 2-for-3. run.
— Jacoby Zackery, 2-for-3, two runs.