Prep baseball: Webb's standout season lands him player of the year honors

Peyton Webb is The Anniston Star's Class 1A-3A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.

After having a sterling junior season, Donoho’s Peyton Webb is The Anniston Star's Class 1A-3A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.

Webb hit 15 home runs and tallied 50 RBIs for a Donoho team that reached the 2A state quarterfinals.