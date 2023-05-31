Prep baseball: Webb's standout season lands him player of the year honors

After having a sterling junior season, Donoho’s Peyton Webb is The Anniston Star's Class 1A-3A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.
Webb hit 15 home runs and tallied 50 RBIs for a Donoho team that reached the 2A state quarterfinals.
“Definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Webb said of the award. “I just worked really hard. I couldn’t do it without my teammates. They also pushed me, I will say. I wasn’t just on my own. I had many players and coaches push me past my limits.”
Webb said the little things helped get him to another level hitting the ball.
“I focused on the little stuff,” he said. “I did things like gain weight, get bigger in the weight room. I also tried to focus on seeing the ball better, stuff that I haven’t really thought about doing.”
Webb mentioned that with the move up to Class 2A they still knew the goals and expectations at Donoho, so preparations and practices were harder as competition grew.
As Webb is set to enter his senior season, he is preparing to be a leader as Donoho looks to continue the success their baseball program has grown accustomed to.
“I’m definitely going to stay in the weight room,” Webb said. “Definitely going to push all my friends, definitely going to get them past their level. I just want everybody to grow, get better. Me and other teammates are working with some of the younger kids to reach new limits.”
With Webb named the 1A-3A player of the year, that puts two Falcons atop of the all-county honors this year. Donoho's Steve Gendron, the coach of the year, is proud of the year Webb had.
“I think all year long I was thinking in my head that Peyton was going to have a really nice year,” Gendron said. “He kind of struggled a little bit last year, but caught fire in the playoffs. I think in the first game this year he hit a ball in the middle of the road in left field and from that point on, everytime he was hitting you felt like something good was going to happen.”