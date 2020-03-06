Prep baseball: Weaver opens Class 3A, Area 9 play with sweep of Saks

Weaver opened 3A, Area 9 play with a sweep of Saks, defeating the Wildcats 17-5 and 12-2. Weaver’s top performers in Game 1:
—Elijah Smith, 3 2/3 innings pitched, six strikeouts, walked four, three hits allowed; went 3-for-4 at the plate
—Ethan Moncus pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, one strikeout, two hits
—Jackson Williams, 4-for-5, two RBIs
—Devin Henderson, 3-for-4, five RBIs
—Austin Bryant, 2-for-3
Weaver’s top performers in Game 2:
—Bryant, pitched four complete innings, 10 strikeouts, walked one, four hits; went 2-for-3 at the plate
—Taylor Thompson, one inning pitched, no hits, no runs.
—Smith, 2-for-3
—Thompson, 2-for-4
—Henderson, 2-for-3, home run
—Peyton Martin, 2-for-3