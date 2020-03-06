Prep baseball: Weaver opens Class 3A, Area 9 play with sweep of Saks

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Weaver opened 3A, Area 9 play with a sweep of Saks, defeating the Wildcats 17-5 and 12-2. Weaver’s top performers in Game 1:

—Elijah Smith, 3 2/3 innings pitched, six strikeouts, walked four, three hits allowed; went 3-for-4 at the plate

—Ethan Moncus pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, one strikeout, two hits

—Jackson Williams, 4-for-5, two RBIs

—Devin Henderson, 3-for-4, five RBIs

—Austin Bryant, 2-for-3

Weaver’s top performers in Game 2:

—Bryant, pitched four complete innings, 10 strikeouts, walked one, four hits; went 2-for-3 at the plate

—Taylor Thompson, one inning pitched, no hits, no runs.

—Smith, 2-for-3

—Thompson, 2-for-4

—Henderson, 2-for-3, home run

—Peyton Martin, 2-for-3

