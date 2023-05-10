 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Weather pushes Oxford’s semifinal games to Thursday

Rainy weather teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

OXFORD -- Oxford and Cullman were all set to play their Class 6A North semifinal matchup Wednesday before weather decided otherwise.

The two powerhouse programs will play in Games 1 and 2 of their best-of-3 semifinal series Thursday at Bud McCarty Field on the campus of Oxford High School. Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m. with Game 2 to follow at about 7 p.m.