Prep baseball: Weather pushes Oxford’s semifinal games to Thursday

OXFORD -- Oxford and Cullman were all set to play their Class 6A North semifinal matchup Wednesday before weather decided otherwise.
The two powerhouse programs will play in Games 1 and 2 of their best-of-3 semifinal series Thursday at Bud McCarty Field on the campus of Oxford High School. Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m. with Game 2 to follow at about 7 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, will be played Friday at 5 p.m.
At about 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, the two coaches, Brent Patterson of Cullman and Wes Brooks of Oxford, were meeting with umpires at home plate before the start of Game 1 when lightning struck in the vicinity of Oxford High School.
That caused a weather delay, and fans were asked to move into the school lunchroom for safety purposes as the two squads were hoping to wait out the delay. Shortly after the delay began, the floodgates opened and rain came pouring down on Bud McCarty Field.
The weather also continued to produce lightning and thunder.
At about 5:30 p.m. Brooks, Patterson, Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson, and umpires met at the home dugout to discuss the course of action for the semifinal series. The group decided to push back the start of the series to Thursday as rain continued flooding the field.