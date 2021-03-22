Prep baseball: Vincent knocks off Donoho

Two five-run innings, aided by seven Donoho errors, carried Vincent to a 13-4 victory over the Falcons at Choccolocco Park on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the top of the second inning and five in the visitors’ half of the fifth. Donoho was able to answer in the bottom of the second with four runs. Blake Willingham’s two-run triple was the big blow for the Falcons, scoring Marcus Lawler and Nick Thompson. Willingham later scored on a passed ball. Lucas Elliott scored Donoho’s first run when he was hit by a pitch and eventually reached home on an error.
The Falcons didn’t threaten seriously after the second. Donoho plays White Plains at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Choccolocco Park.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Judson Billings, single, three walks
—Slade Haney, single
—Thompson, single