Prep baseball: Two outs, no problem for Oxford in area win over Pell City

OXFORD — The Oxford Yellow Jackets proved that even with two outs, they don't back down. All of their runs in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Pell City came with two outs.
Also, all seven runs came in two innings, including five in the bottom of the first and two in the third.
“I think we just take two outs as the same thing as no outs,” said Oxford junior Tide Gann, who showed muscle while batting ninth in the order. “Two outs, no outs, one out, you still got to get a hit, got to find a way to get on base. That’s pretty much our whole goal is quality at-bats, catch barrels, find ways on, long at-bats, go deep in the count and get in their bullpen.”
The win grants Oxford a win in Class 6A, Area 13 play as the Yellow Jackets prepare to play at Pell City again Thursday in a double-header.
“Credit to them: they’re scrappy,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “We put some pressure on them as far as loading the bases, nobody out, but we didn’t finish with our offense like we normally should. I thought we had good two-strike discipline, only struck out four times, two times looking, two times swinging. The intensity level of just wanting to go 1-0 in the area is kind of our deal just to go 1-0 in every game.
“Pell City and Oxford is always a really good battle. They’re a scrappy team, they’ll give us everything we want on Thursday at their place.”
Pell City’s opening inning led to nothing in the run column for the Panthers. The Yellow Jackets built a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Carter Johnson reached base on a single to right after two straight outs to open up the rally for Oxford. Hayes Harrison, who got the start on the mound, followed Johnson by taking a base on a hit-by-pitch. Hudson Gillman then walked to load the bases before Trace Adams crushed a hard line drive single to score two runs.
Forrest Heacock then loaded the bases again following an infield single to short. Sam Robertson was walked to score one run and keep the bases loaded for Gann, who singled up the third-base line to drive in two runs.
“You can’t sleep on Tide Gann,” Brooks said. “I’m telling you, he’s really like your second lead-off guy. He never strikes out. When he gets on base, now Nick (Richardson), he’s fast, he can bunt, too. We have four or five of the top left-handed hitters in the state, so I stack them one, two, three, four. It doesn’t matter if there’s a right-handed pitcher or left-handed pitcher.”
The Panthers were scrappy as they scratched and clawed to get back into the game throughout the middle innings. In the top of the second, Pell City added its first run of the game.
The Panthers’ Daniel Cain led off the top of the second with a triple to deep left-center field. After a Dalton Fink strikeout, Brady Laminack, who started pitching for Pell City, doubled to left to score Cain from third base.
Pell City held Oxford scoreless in their half of the second which allowed them to get within two in the top of the third. William Perry reached on a lead off single to right for the Panthers. Tait Nunnally then followed Perry with a huge two-run home run well over the right field fence to cut the Oxford advantage to 5-3.
Oxford did not seem to fret the home run as, again with two outs, the Jackets added two runs to extend their lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the third. Gann reached on a walk then advanced to third after Nick Richardson’s double to center field. Peyton Watts then drove in both Gann and Richardson with an RBI single to left.
Pell City again didn't let the Yellow Jackets take the game easily as the Panthers scored two runs in the top of the fifth to slice the lead to 7-5. Cain, who had three hits in the game, got on base with a single to right field. Fink knocked in Cain with an RBI double to right-center.
Fink then took third on a wild pitch and was then driven in by Ashton Ham who hit a single to left field. These two runs cut the Oxford lead to 7-5 heading into the bottom of the fifth where Oxford could not respond with any more runs.
In the sixth inning, both teams made pitching changes which led to scoring coming to a halt on both sides. The top of the sixth saw Watts replace Harrison for Oxford, and the bottom of the sixth saw Cain replace Laminack for Pell City.
Watts recorded the final out of the game with a strikeout in the top of the seventh.
“It felt good, I hadn’t been on the mound in a while,” Watts said. “I think the last outing I had wasn’t as great as I wanted it to be. I expect a lot out of myself, just as much. I expect out of our teammates as well. It felt good, for sure, especially since we know a couple of guys over there that know you just as much as you know them. Yeah, it felt great.”