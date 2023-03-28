 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Two outs, no problem for Oxford in area win over Pell City

Oxford High School teaser

Oxford High School

 By Kirsten Fiscus, Star Staff Writer, kfiscus@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Yellow Jackets proved that even with two outs, they don't back down. All of their runs in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Pell City came with two outs.

Also, all seven runs came in two innings, including five in the bottom of the first and two in the third.