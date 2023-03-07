Prep baseball: Top-seeded Oxford wins to set up meeting in county finals with Alexandria

OXFORD — Trace Adams continued his scoring hot ways with a 3-for-3 day and a game-ending slide home to give Oxford a 10-0, five-inning win over Jacksonville and send the Yellow Jackets to the Calhoun County baseball tournament championship game.
Top-seeded Oxford will face off against second-seeded Alexandria in the finals at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State’s Jim Case Stadium.
“He’s persevered, and he’s pushed through,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “He got an opportunity, and he seized that moment and he’s in that moment and making the best of his opportunity.”
Adams hit a single, a triple and a three-run home run to rack up three RBIs and finished a double short of the cycle. He finished the game with a season-high eight total bases.
“(It’s) just being on time and seeing the ball good,” Adams said.
Even after going 1-for-2 with a walk in Monday’s quarterfinal win over White Plains, Adams said he still needed to make some changes to his approach.
“Yesterday, you know, I was early on everything,” Adams said. “Tried to make an adjustment today, tried to go oppo and ended up hitting inside and pulling it for a home run.”
Since Oxford’s first game of the month against Buford, Ga., in the Perfect Game High School Showdown, Adams has been a mainstay in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup, going 9-for-14 (.643).
For Brooks, Adams’ red-hot hitting has made him change his approach to building the lineup.
“This team is unique because usually, I find a lineup that works and I stick with it,” Brooks said. “There’s about two or three deep at every position and you just kind of play the hot hand, and he’s been pretty hot.”
Added Brooks: “He’s hitting balls early in the count and he’s able to hit with two strikes and he’s pull side and he’s got enough plate coverage. He’s not running out of bat. Some of our guys have made adjustments a little bit closer because they run out of bat, but he’s been able to crush everything right here.”
Jacksonville State signee Drew McCormick pitched four innings and recorded an out in the fifth inning, allowing just one hit while walking three and fanning eight. Hudson Gillman got the final two outs, walking one and striking out the final two batters.
Adams, along with Nick Richardson, Carter Johnson and Peyton Watts crossed home plate twice.
“We’ve got several bullets left with the finals,” Brooks said. “I like where we’re sitting, I like our odds (and) I like our chances. Even if we didn’t have all of our bullets, this team has found a way to win. I mean, we’re 11 games in and we’ve got 10 wins, and you know, it’s uncommon.”
Jackson Bonner recorded the lone hit for Jacksonville with a single to left field in the top of the fourth.
“We did not do the things that we needed to do to beat a team that’s as good as what Oxford is,” Jacksonville coach Jamison Edwards said. “The thing is, we’ll learn from it, hopefully grow from it, get better and then keep moving forward.”