Prep baseball: Top-seeded Oxford wins to set up meeting in county finals with Alexandria

Oxford's Trace Adams celebrates with teammates after scoring the game's final run, defeating Jacksonville.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Trace Adams continued his scoring hot ways with a 3-for-3 day and a game-ending slide home to give Oxford a 10-0, five-inning win over Jacksonville and send the Yellow Jackets to the Calhoun County baseball tournament championship game.

Top-seeded Oxford will face off against second-seeded Alexandria in the finals at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State’s Jim Case Stadium.