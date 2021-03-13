Prep baseball: Tittle, Howell and Honaker lead Ohatchee past Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Ohatchee’s Nos. 2 and 3 hitters, sophomore Devin Howell and junior Brent Honaker, came through in big moments against Jacksonville on Saturday.
But sometimes the heart of the order needs a little help.
The Indians got it from eighth-grader Carson Tittle in their 12-11 victory over the Golden Eagles at Henry Farm Park.
With Ohatchee trailing 11-8 entering the top of the seventh inning, Tittle, the Indians’ nine-hole hitter, started a four-run rally with an RBI double. A passed ball allowed him to score the game-tying run later in the inning, setting the stage for Honaker’s game-winning RBI single.
Tittle, who also drove in two runs with a second-inning single, finished with a team-high three RBIs. He was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.
Tittle also impacted the outcome from the mound. He held Jacksonville scoreless during the sixth and seventh innings, giving Ohatchee an opportunity to rally. He was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 2⅔ innings. He struck out two.
“We knew, Carson coming in, hey, he loves this situation,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said. “We’re playing Weaver one day this year, I handed him the ball. We’re down two or three runs. I said, ‘Hey, keep us in it, go win it.’ Today, ‘Keep us in it, go win it,’ and he did.”
Howell and Honaker did plenty to help the Indians’ cause.
Howell did the majority of his damage early. He scored the game’s first run after reaching with a hard-hit double down the third-base line in the top of the first inning. In the second, his RBI triple gave Ohatchee a 5-0 lead. He finished 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base.
Honaker’s seventh-inning single allowed Konnor Baswell to score the game-winning run. His single in the first plated Howell. He finished 3-for-5 with three singles and two RBIs.
“They are two guys that come to work everyday,” Jennings said of Howell and Honaker. “When I turn the lights off after practice, I have to tell them to go home, because they won’t leave.”
Howell pitched the first three innings for Ohatchee, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Justin Powell, Aiden Simpson and Bryce Noah also had multi-hit games for the Indians. Powell went 2-for-5 with one run scored and one RBI. Simpson finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Noah was 2-for-3 with one walk, one run scored and one RBI. Baswell walked twice, scored two runs and had an RBI double.
Jacksonville fought its way back from an 8-2 deficit by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tito Canales and Coleman Oliver got the rally started before finishing it off with a bang.
Canales led off the inning with a triple and scored after Oliver singled. The Golden Eagles batted around, cutting their deficit to 8-7 before Canales returned to the dish. His two-run single gave Jacksonville its first lead of the game at 9-8. Oliver followed it up with a two-run double, and the Golden Eagles led 11-8 after the fifth inning.
“They just kept hitting it. We didn’t have any errors or anything,” Jennings said. “They just strung them together. Hitting is contagious.”
Oliver finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Caneles was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Their fifth-inning effort didn’t stop Ohatchee from rallying back, however.
“They’ve done it two or three times this year,” Jennings said. “They just keep fighting, they keep clawing. They’re good kids. That’s what Ohatchee is. Just fight man. They just keep fighting.”