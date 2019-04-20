Donoho advanced in the Class 1A baseball playoffs Saturday, sweeping Marion County on the road 5-3 and 5-0 in a best-of-3 series postponed a day because of Friday’s rain.
It marked Donoho’s first time to advance in the playoffs since the Falcons beat Meek in the first round in 2015, under then-first-year coach Steve Gendron. They’ve made the playoffs nine years in a row.
“It’s exciting,” Gendron said. “Any time you’re in the playoffs and now advancing to the second round, every week the field gets smaller. We’re one of 16 teams now, and our guys are pumped.”
Donoho (14-7) awaits the Athens Bible-Hackleburg winner. Rain postponements pushed the start of that series to Monday.
Donoho’s top performers in Game 1 against Marion County:
—Seth Ford, pitched a complete game, 12 strikeouts, allowed five hits and no earned runs; also hit a double
—Hall Billings 2-for-3, double, two runs
—Reid Williamon, 1-for-3, double, one run, two RBIs, stolen base
Donoho’s top performers in Game 2:
—Billings, pitched one-hitter, striking out five batters; also went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and two RBIs
—Ford, 2-for-3, three RBIs
—Blake Willingham, 1-for-3, two runs
Elsewhere
—Winfield swept Weaver, 4-2 and 19-6. The Bearcats finished 11-13 after making the playoffs back-to-back years for the first time in recent memory.
—Sumiton Christian swept Ohatchee 5-3 and 9-3. The Indians finished 11-16.
—Spring Garden advanced to the second round, sweeping Lynn 8-0 and 14-1. The Panthers will travel to Falkville next weekend.
—Cherokee County swept Lincoln, 11-4 and 8-6. The Golden Bears finished 11-13.
—Briarwood Christian swept Munford, 11-1 and 14-0. The Lions finished 14-20.
—Piedmont’s 3A series against Lamar County was postponed a second time because of a wet field. The series will start with a doubleheader Monday starting at 2 p.m. The if-needed third game would be Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
—Fayetteville’s series at Ranburne was rescheduled to start Monday at 4 p.m., with a doubleheader Monday and if-needed third game Tuesday at 4 p.m.
—Cleburne County’s series at Hokes Bluff was rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. and Tuesday (if needed) at 4:30 p.m.